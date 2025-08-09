Concert The Peakles Nonsard-Lamarche

Concert The Peakles Nonsard-Lamarche samedi 9 août 2025.

Concert The Peakles

Lac de Madine Nonsard-Lamarche Meuse

Gratuit

Gratuit

Samedi 2025-08-09 21:00:00

2025-08-09

2025-08-09

Revivez la magie des Beatles avec The Peakles en live à Nonsard !

Le vendredi 9 août 2025 à 21h, rendez-vous sur la plage de Nonsard, au bord du lac de Madine, pour un concert exceptionnel et gratuit de The Peakles, tribute des Beatles !

The Peakles Un hommage vibrant aux Beatles, en live au bord du lac

Des classiques intemporels, interprétés avec passion et authenticité. Une soirée sous le signe de la nostalgie, de la fête… et du rock légendaire venu de Liverpool.

Un concert en plein air suivi d’un feu d’artifice magique !

Installez-vous face au lac, dans l’herbe ou en terrasse, et laissez-vous emporter par la musique au coucher du soleil. Et pour finir la soirée en beauté un feu d’artifice grandiose illuminera le ciel juste après le concert !

Infos pratiques

Lieu Plage de Nonsard, lac de Madine

Heure À partir de 21h

Entrée libre Concert gratuitTout public

Lac de Madine Nonsard-Lamarche 55210 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 89 32 50

English :

Relive the magic of the Beatles with The Peakles live at Nonsard!

On Friday, August 9, 2025 at 9pm, join us on the beach at Nonsard, on the shores of Lake Madine, for an exceptional free concert by The Peakles, tribute to The Beatles!

The Peakles? A vibrant tribute to the Beatles, live by the lake

Timeless classics, performed with passion and authenticity. An evening of nostalgia, celebration? and legendary Liverpool rock.

An open-air concert followed by a magical fireworks display!

Take a seat on the grass or on the terrace overlooking the lake, and let the music sweep you off your feet as the sun sets. And to round off the evening in style, a spectacular fireworks display will light up the sky immediately after the concert!

Practical info

Location: Plage de Nonsard, Lac de Madine

Time: From 9pm

Free admission ? Free concert

German :

Erleben Sie die Magie der Beatles mit The Peakles live in Nonsard!

Am Freitag, den 9. August 2025 um 21 Uhr, treffen Sie sich am Strand von Nonsard am Ufer des Lac de Madine zu einem außergewöhnlichen und kostenlosen Konzert von The Peakles, einem Tribute der Beatles!

The Peakles ? Eine vibrierende Hommage an die Beatles, live am Ufer des Sees

Zeitlose Klassiker, die mit Leidenschaft und Authentizität interpretiert werden. Ein Abend im Zeichen der Nostalgie, der Party? und des legendären Rocks aus Liverpool.

Ein Konzert unter freiem Himmel, gefolgt von einem magischen Feuerwerk!

Machen Sie es sich mit Blick auf den See im Gras oder auf der Terrasse gemütlich und lassen Sie sich von der Musik in den Sonnenuntergang entführen. Und um den Abend perfekt abzurunden: Ein grandioses Feuerwerk wird den Himmel direkt nach dem Konzert erleuchten!

Praktische Informationen

Ort: Strand von Nonsard, See von Madine

Uhrzeit: Ab 21 Uhr ?

Eintritt frei ? Kostenloses Konzert

Italiano :

Rivivete la magia dei Beatles con i Peakles dal vivo a Nonsard!

Venerdì 9 agosto 2025 alle 21.00, unitevi a noi sulla spiaggia di Nonsard, sulle rive del lago Madine, per un eccezionale concerto gratuito dei Peakles, tribute band dei Beatles!

I Peakles? Un vibrante tributo ai Beatles, dal vivo, in riva al lago

Classici senza tempo, eseguiti con passione e autenticità. Una serata all’insegna della nostalgia, della celebrazione e del leggendario rock di Liverpool.

Un concerto all’aperto seguito da un magico spettacolo pirotecnico!

Sedetevi di fronte al lago, sull’erba o sulla terrazza, e lasciatevi travolgere dalla musica al tramonto. E per concludere la serata in bellezza: uno spettacolare spettacolo pirotecnico illuminerà il cielo subito dopo il concerto!

Informazioni pratiche

Luogo: Plage de Nonsard, Lac de Madine

Orario: Dalle 21:00

Ingresso libero? Concerto gratuito

Espanol :

¡Reviva la magia de los Beatles con The Peakles en directo en Nonsard!

El viernes 9 de agosto de 2025 a las 21:00 h, únase a nosotros en la playa de Nonsard, a orillas del lago Madine, para asistir a un excepcional concierto gratuito de The Peakles, grupo tributo a los Beatles

¿Los Peakles? Un vibrante tributo a los Beatles, en directo a orillas del lago

Clásicos intemporales, interpretados con pasión y autenticidad. Una velada de nostalgia, celebración… y rock legendario de Liverpool.

Un concierto al aire libre seguido de un mágico espectáculo de fuegos artificiales

Siéntese frente al lago, en el césped o en la terraza, y déjese llevar por la música mientras se pone el sol. Y para rematar la velada por todo lo alto: ¡un espectacular castillo de fuegos artificiales iluminará el cielo justo después del concierto!

Información práctica

Lugar: Plage de Nonsard, Lac de Madine

Hora: a partir de las 21:00

Entrada gratuita Concierto gratuito

L’événement Concert The Peakles Nonsard-Lamarche a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE