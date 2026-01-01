Concert The Silencers Espace Encan- Quai Louis Prunier La Rochelle

Concert The Silencers

Espace Encan- Quai Louis Prunier Espace Encan La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 43 – 43 – 43 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-31 20:00:00

fin : 2026-01-31

Date(s) :

2026-01-31

Au début des années 80, quatre jeunes de Glasgow s’exilent à Londres pour monter ce qu’ils appelleraient à l’époque un ‘vrai’ groupe qui composerait des chansons personnelles, empreintes d’émotion, dans le but de toucher les gens. The Silencers était né.

.

Espace Encan- Quai Louis Prunier Espace Encan La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Concert The Silencers

In the early ’80s, four young people from Glasgow exiled themselves to London to form what they would then call a ‘real’ band that would write personal, emotional songs with the aim of touching people. The Silencers were born.

L’événement Concert The Silencers La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-01-13 par Nous La Rochelle