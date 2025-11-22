Concert « The Sons of Floyd » centre astronomie Saint-Michel-l’Observatoire

Concert « The Sons of Floyd » centre astronomie Saint-Michel-l’Observatoire samedi 22 novembre 2025.

Concert « The Sons of Floyd »

centre astronomie 748 route du centre astro Saint-Michel-l’Observatoire Alpes-de-Haute-Provence

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Début : 2025-11-22

fin : 2025-11-22

Date(s) :

2025-11-22 2025-11-23 2025-11-29 2025-11-30

The Sons Of Floyd, groupe originaire des Alpes de Haute Provence, est formé de 8 musiciens, chanteurs et de 3 techniciens, tous fans de l’univers du groupe britannique Pink Floyd.

Venez découvrir et vivre leur nouvel album Wish you were here .

centre astronomie 748 route du centre astro Saint-Michel-l’Observatoire 04870 Alpes-de-Haute-Provence Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 92 76 69 69 billetterie.centre.astro@gmail.com

English :

The Sons Of Floyd, a band from Alpes de Haute Provence, France, is made up of 8 musicians, singers and 3 technicians, all fans of the British band Pink Floyd.

Come and discover and experience their new album « Wish you were here ».

German :

The Sons Of Floyd, eine Band aus Alpes de Haute Provence, besteht aus 8 Musikern, Sängern und 3 Technikern, die alle Fans der Welt der britischen Band Pink Floyd sind.

Entdecken und erleben Sie ihr neues Album « Wish you were here ».

Italiano :

I Sons Of Floyd, una band delle Alpi dell’Alta Provenza, è composta da 8 musicisti, cantanti e 3 tecnici, tutti fan della band britannica Pink Floyd.

Venite a scoprire e sperimentare il loro nuovo album « Wish you were here ».

Espanol :

The Sons Of Floyd, un grupo de los Alpes de Haute Provence, está formado por 8 músicos, cantantes y 3 técnicos, todos ellos fans del grupo británico Pink Floyd.

Venga a descubrir y experimentar su nuevo álbum ‘Wish you were here’.

