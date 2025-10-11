Concert The World of Queen CS 81144 Montluçon

Concert The World of Queen CS 81144 Montluçon samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Concert The World of Queen

CS 81144 Athanor, centre des cultures et congrès Montluçon Allier

Tarif : 27.3 – 27.3 – 52 EUR

Début : Samedi 2025-10-11 20:30:00

2025-10-11

Ce show de plus de 2 heures devrait réjouir les fans de rock.

En effet, la salle montluçonnaise accueillera The world of Queen, le spectacle hommage au célèbre groupe britannique et à son chanteur Freddie Mercury.

CS 81144 Athanor, centre des cultures et congrès Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 08 14 40 contact@centreathanor.com

English :

This show of more than 2 hours should delight the rock fans.

Indeed, the Montluçonnaise hall will welcome The world of Queen, the tribute show to the famous British group and its singer Freddie Mercury.

German :

Die mehr als zweistündige Show dürfte vor allem Rockfans erfreuen.

Im Saal von Montluçonnais wird nämlich The world of Queen aufgeführt, die Hommage an die berühmte britische Band und ihren Sänger Freddie Mercury.

Italiano :

Questo spettacolo di oltre 2 ore dovrebbe deliziare gli appassionati di rock.

Il locale di Montluçon ospiterà infatti The World of Queen, un tributo alla celebre band britannica e al suo cantante Freddie Mercury.

Espanol :

Este espectáculo de más de 2 horas debería hacer las delicias de los aficionados al rock.

En efecto, el recinto de Montluçon acogerá The World of Queen, un homenaje a la famosa banda británica y a su vocalista Freddie Mercury.

