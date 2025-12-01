Concert théâtralisé De Bowie à Bashung Uffholtz

Concert théâtralisé De Bowie à Bashung Uffholtz vendredi 12 décembre 2025.

Concert théâtralisé De Bowie à Bashung

2 rue du Ballon Uffholtz Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-12-12 20:00:00

fin : 2025-12-12 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-12

De Bowie à Bashung, un concert théâtralisé entre émotion et rock. Musique, poésie et mémoire en live. Un voyage artistique unique avec sept musiciens et un comédien. À vivre absolument !

Un concert théâtralisé envoûtant, inspiré de Bowie à Bashung. Sept musiciens et un comédien pour une fresque musicale entre poésie, émotion et souvenirs. Un hommage vibrant à l’âme du rock et à la mémoire collective. Puissant, sensible et à ne pas manquer. .

2 rue du Ballon Uffholtz 68700 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 75 69 46

English :

From Bowie to Bashung, a theatrical concert of emotion and rock. Live music, poetry and memory. A unique artistic journey with seven musicians and an actor. A must-see!

German :

Von Bowie bis Bashung, ein theatralisches Konzert zwischen Emotion und Rock. Musik, Poesie und Erinnerung live. Eine einzigartige künstlerische Reise mit sieben Musikern und einem Schauspieler. Unbedingt erleben!

Italiano :

Da Bowie a Bashung, un concerto teatrale di emozioni e rock. Musica dal vivo, poesia e memoria. Un viaggio artistico unico con sette musicisti e un attore. Da non perdere!

Espanol :

De Bowie a Bashung, un concierto teatral de emoción y rock. Música en directo, poesía y memoria. Un viaje artístico único con siete músicos y un actor. No se lo pierda

L’événement Concert théâtralisé De Bowie à Bashung Uffholtz a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par Office de tourisme du pays de Thann-Cernay