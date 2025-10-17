Concert théâtralisé Théâtre La Poivrière Saint-Astier
Concert théâtralisé Théâtre La Poivrière Saint-Astier vendredi 17 octobre 2025.
Concert théâtralisé
Théâtre La Poivrière 2 passage du marché Saint-Astier Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-17
fin : 2025-10-18
Date(s) :
2025-10-17
Concert théâtralisé sur des musiques de films La Harpe fait son Cinéma avec Sophie Bonduelle.
20h30, Théâtre de la Poivrière
Tarif 10 €
Sur réservation
La Poivrière 06 84 82 45 01 (sms) / 05 53 03 54 61
Concert théâtralisé sur des musiques de films La Harpe fait son Cinéma avec Sophie Bonduelle.
20h30, Théâtre de la Poivrière
Tarif 10 €
Sur réservation
La Poivrière 06 84 82 45 01 (sms) / 05 53 03 54 61 .
Théâtre La Poivrière 2 passage du marché Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 03 54 61
English : Concert théâtralisé
« Mes bien chères Soeurs »: 4 sisters sing about their childhood.
Let’s go back to the ’60s!
4pm, Théâtre de La Poivrière
Price: 10 ?
On reservation
La Poivrière 06 84 82 45 01 / 05 53 03 54 61
German : Concert théâtralisé
« Mes bien chères Soeurs » (Meine lieben Schwestern): Vier Schwestern singen von ihrer Kindheit.
Auf in die 60er Jahre!
16 Uhr, Theater La Poivrière
Preis: 10 ?
Auf Reservierung
La Poivrière 06 84 82 45 01 / 05 53 03 54 61
Italiano :
Concerto teatrale sulla musica da film: « La Harpe fait son Cinéma » con Sophie Bonduelle.
20.30, Théâtre de la Poivrière
Prezzo: 10?
Solo su prenotazione
La Poivrière 06 84 82 45 01 (sms) / 05 53 03 54 61
Espanol : Concert théâtralisé
« Mes bien chères Soeurs »: 4 hermanas cantan sobre su infancia.
¡Volvamos a los años 60!
16:00 h, Teatro de La Poivrière
Precio: 10?
Sólo con reserva
La Poivrière 06 84 82 45 01 / 05 53 03 54 61
L’événement Concert théâtralisé Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord