Concert Thomas Briant & Théotime Gillot

Chemin de Saint-Julien Atelier de Pont ar Gler Saint-Jean-du-Doigt Finistère

2026-01-24 17:30:00

2026-01-25

2026-01-24 2026-01-25

L’association de Pont ar Gler vous propose un concert rodage de concours avec Thomas Briant et Théotime Gillot.

Au programme

Witold Lutoslawski Subito

Sergueï Prokofiev Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en ré majeur op. 94a

Olivier Messiaen Thème et Variations

Maurice Ravel Sonate pour violon et piano n°2, M. 77

Comme toujours, nous vous proposons de nous retrouver autour d’un verre après le concert. .

