Concert Thomas Briant & Théotime Gillot Chemin de Saint-Julien Saint-Jean-du-Doigt samedi 24 janvier 2026.
Début : 2026-01-24 17:30:00
fin : 2026-01-25
2026-01-24 2026-01-25
L’association de Pont ar Gler vous propose un concert rodage de concours avec Thomas Briant et Théotime Gillot.
Au programme
Witold Lutoslawski Subito
Sergueï Prokofiev Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en ré majeur op. 94a
Olivier Messiaen Thème et Variations
Maurice Ravel Sonate pour violon et piano n°2, M. 77
Comme toujours, nous vous proposons de nous retrouver autour d’un verre après le concert. .
Chemin de Saint-Julien Atelier de Pont ar Gler Saint-Jean-du-Doigt 29630 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 14 38 63 38
