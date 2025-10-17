Concert Totorro Ayya B et L Nilvange

Concert Totorro Ayya B et L

3 rue Victor Hugo Nilvange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif enfant

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-17 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-17 23:30:00

2025-10-17

Préparez-vous à une décharge d’énergie pure ! Entre les récits instrumentaux enivrants de TOTORRO et les envolées frénétiques du duo !AYYA!, cette soirée s’annonce aussi intense qu’inoubliable. Math-rock, rythmiques complexes, ambiances noise et émotions brutes un cocktail explosif qui vous fera vibrer du premier riff jusqu’au dernier battement de caisse claire.Tout public

3 rue Victor Hugo Nilvange 57240 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 54 07 07

English :

Get ready for a discharge of pure energy! Between the intoxicating instrumental tales of TOTORRO and the frenetic flights of the !AYYA! duo, this evening promises to be as intense as it is unforgettable. Math-rock, complex rhythms, noise atmospheres and raw emotion: an explosive cocktail that will have you vibrating from the first riff to the last snare drum beat.

German :

Bereiten Sie sich auf eine Entladung purer Energie vor! Zwischen den berauschenden instrumentalen Erzählungen von TOTORRO und den frenetischen Höhenflügen des Duos AYYA! verspricht dieser Abend ebenso intensiv wie unvergesslich zu werden. Math-Rock, komplexe Rhythmen, Noise-Atmosphäre und rohe Emotionen: ein explosiver Cocktail, der Sie vom ersten Riff bis zum letzten Schlag der Snare-Drum mitreißen wird.

Italiano :

Preparatevi a un’esplosione di pura energia! Tra gli inebrianti racconti strumentali dei TOTORRO e i voli frenetici del duo !AYYA!, questa serata si preannuncia tanto intensa quanto indimenticabile. Math-rock, ritmi complessi, atmosfere noise ed emozioni crude: un cocktail esplosivo che vi entusiasmerà dal primo riff all’ultimo colpo di rullante.

Espanol :

¡Prepárate para una explosión de pura energía! Entre los embriagadores relatos instrumentales de TOTORRO y los vuelos frenéticos del dúo !AYYA!, esta velada promete ser tan intensa como inolvidable. Math-rock, ritmos complejos, atmósferas ruidosas y emoción en estado puro: un cóctel explosivo que te emocionará desde el primer riff hasta el último golpe de caja.

