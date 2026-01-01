Concert Tramp Experience-Crescendo Sablé-sur-Sarthe
Concert Tramp Experience-Crescendo Sablé-sur-Sarthe samedi 24 janvier 2026.
Concert Tramp Experience-Crescendo
16 Rue Saint-Denis Sablé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-24 20:30:00
fin : 2026-01-24
Date(s) :
2026-01-24
Tramp Experience est un Tribute Band de Supertramp d’envergure internationale, en tournée depuis plus de 10 ans, reprenant les titres de la période phare du groupe.
16 Rue Saint-Denis Sablé-sur-Sarthe 72300 Sarthe Pays de la Loire crescendo.parcesursarthe@gmail.com
English :
Tramp Experience is an international Supertramp Tribute Band that has been touring for over 10 years, covering songs from the band’s flagship period.
