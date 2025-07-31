Concert Trio de Jazz GYG à Saint-Anthet Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie

Concert Trio de Jazz GYG à Saint-Anthet Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie jeudi 31 juillet 2025.

Concert Trio de Jazz GYG à Saint-Anthet

Saint-Anthet Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie Lot

Tarif : 14 – 14 – EUR

14

Tarif de base plein tarif

Général

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-31 21:00:00

fin : 2025-07-31

Date(s) :

2025-07-31

Causse Toujours présente une soirée concert avec le trio de jazz GYG et son invité le saxophoniste Jean-Pierre Dubois à Saint-Anthet.

Apéritif offert.

Sur réservation uniquement. 14 .

Saint-Anthet Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie 46170 Lot Occitanie gyg.jazz@gmail.com

English :

Causse Toujours présente: an evening concert with jazz trio GYG and guest saxophonist Jean-Pierre Dubois at Saint-Anthet.

German :

Causse Toujours présente: Ein Konzertabend mit dem Jazz-Trio GYG und seinem Gast, dem Saxophonisten Jean-Pierre Dubois, in Saint-Anthet.

Italiano :

Causse Toujours presenta: un concerto serale con il trio jazz GYG e il sassofonista ospite Jean-Pierre Dubois a Saint-Anthet.

Espanol :

Causse Toujours presenta: un concierto nocturno con el trío de jazz GYG y el saxofonista invitado Jean-Pierre Dubois en Saint-Anthet.

L’événement Concert Trio de Jazz GYG à Saint-Anthet Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie a été mis à jour le 2025-07-25 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot