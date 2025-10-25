Concert trio Hotta Chocolatta La Salvetat-Peyralès

Concert trio Hotta Chocolatta La Salvetat-Peyralès samedi 25 octobre 2025.

Concert trio Hotta Chocolatta

7 rue de la douve La Salvetat-Peyralès Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR

participation au chapeau

Début : Samedi 2025-10-25

2025-10-25

concert vocal à cappella

Répertoire de chansons résolument profanes, swing jazzy pop…. et plus encore !

7 rue de la douve La Salvetat-Peyralès 12440 Aveyron Occitanie

English :

a cappella vocal concert

Repertoire of resolutely secular songs, jazzy pop swing…. and more!

German :

vokalkonzert a cappella

Repertoire aus entschieden weltlichen Liedern, jazzigem Swing Pop…. und mehr!

Italiano :

concerto vocale a cappella

Un repertorio di canzoni decisamente laiche, swing pop jazzato…. e altro ancora!

Espanol :

concierto vocal a capella

Un repertorio de canciones decididamente laicas, swing jazzy pop…. ¡y mucho más!

L’événement Concert trio Hotta Chocolatta La Salvetat-Peyralès a été mis à jour le 2025-10-15 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)