Vasperviller

Concert Trio Ispolin Chant traditionnel bulgare

Eglise Sainte-Thérèse Vasperviller Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-06-07 18:00:00

fin : 2026-06-07 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-07

L’association Les Baraques vous invite à une pause musicale avec le Trio Ispolin qui perpétue la tradition vocale des chants polyphoniques de la Bulgarie. Sur un air de chant, de tambourin à cordes et de percussions, découvrez cette odyssée polyphonique envoûtante. Entrée libre avec panier à la sortie.Tout public

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Eglise Sainte-Thérèse Vasperviller 57560 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 88 43 12 87 association.lesbaraques@laposte.nel

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English :

Association Les Baraques invites you to take a musical break with Trio Ispolin, who perpetuate the vocal tradition of Bulgarian polyphonic singing. Discover this spellbinding polyphonic odyssey, with a melody of song, string tambourine and percussion. Free admission with basket on departure.

L’événement Concert Trio Ispolin Chant traditionnel bulgare Vasperviller a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG