Concert Trio Lalo à la Scénette Léobard 7 juillet 2025 20:30

Lot

Concert Trio Lalo à la Scénette La Scénette Léobard Lot

Début : 2025-07-07 20:30:00

fin : 2025-07-07

2025-07-07

Compositeur, pianiste et arrangeur, Lalo Zanelli est né à Buenos Aires en 1959 et vit en France depuis 1983.

Musicien aux multiples facettes, il a parcouru les sentiers du rock, du jazz, de la musique latino-américaine, du tango, du folklore argentin…

Compositeur de musiques de film, de théâtre, est aussi guitariste et chanteur. Créateur du groupe OMBU, vecteur de son langage propre et original où s’expriment ses nombreuses influences,

Ses compositions sont ré-enregistrées et interprétées par divers artistes.

Didier Ithursarry Accordéon

Javier Estrella Batterie, percussions

Lalo Zanelli Piano, compositions 13 .

La Scénette

Léobard 46300 Lot Occitanie

English :

Composer, pianist and arranger Lalo Zanelli was born in Buenos Aires in 1959 and has lived in France since 1983.

A multi-faceted musician, he has traversed the paths of rock, jazz, Latin American music, tango and Argentine folklore?

A composer of film and theater scores, he is also a guitarist and singer. Creator of the group OMBU, a vehicle for his own original language, in which his many influences are expressed,

His compositions are re-recorded and performed by various artists.

German :

Der Komponist, Pianist und Arrangeur Lalo Zanelli wurde 1959 in Buenos Aires geboren und lebt seit 1983 in Frankreich.

Er ist ein vielseitiger Musiker, der in den Bereichen Rock, Jazz, lateinamerikanische Musik, Tango und argentinische Folklore tätig ist

Er ist Komponist von Film- und Theatermusik, Gitarrist und Sänger. Er ist Gründer der Gruppe OMBU, die seine eigene und originelle Sprache spricht, in der seine zahlreichen Einflüsse zum Ausdruck kommen,

Seine Kompositionen werden von verschiedenen Künstlern neu aufgenommen und interpretiert.

Italiano :

Compositore, pianista e arrangiatore, Lalo Zanelli è nato a Buenos Aires nel 1959 e vive in Francia dal 1983.

Musicista poliedrico, ha percorso le strade del rock, del jazz, della musica latinoamericana, del tango e del folklore argentino

Compositore di musica per film e teatro, è anche chitarrista e cantante. Chitarrista e cantante, è anche il fondatore del gruppo OMBU, veicolo del suo linguaggio originale in cui si esprimono le sue molteplici influenze,

Le sue composizioni sono state ri-registrate ed eseguite da diversi artisti.

Espanol :

Compositor, pianista y arreglista, Lalo Zanelli nació en Buenos Aires en 1959 y vive en Francia desde 1983.

Músico polifacético, ha recorrido los caminos del rock, el jazz, la música latinoamericana, el tango y el folclore argentino

Compositor de música de cine y teatro, es también guitarrista y cantante. También guitarrista y cantante, es fundador del grupo OMBU, vehículo de un lenguaje propio y original en el que se expresan sus múltiples influencias,

Sus composiciones han sido regrabadas e interpretadas por diversos artistas.

