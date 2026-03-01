CONCERT TRIO LUNARIS À COLLIOURE

13 rue Jules Michelet Collioure Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-28 18:00:00

fin : 2026-03-28 19:15:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-28

Concert avec Trio Lunaris. Invention à 3 voix sur Bach COMAS GIMENEZ Nuria, lauréate du Concours de Composition R.C.M.P.M. Avant-première création originale pour trio à cordes en présence de la compositrice lauréate MOZART Divertimento en mi bémol majeur, K. 563; Interprètes Cassandra Teissedre,

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13 rue Jules Michelet Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 15 47 contact@collioure.com

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English :

Concert with Trio Lunaris. Invention for 3 voices on Bach ? COMAS GIMENEZ Nuria, winner of the R.C.M.P.M. Composition Competition Preview: original creation for string trio in the presence of the winning composer MOZART Divertimento in E-flat major, K. 563; Performers Cassandra Teissedre,

L’événement CONCERT TRIO LUNARIS À COLLIOURE Collioure a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par OT DE COLLIOURE