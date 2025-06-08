Concert -Trio piano-violon-violoncelle Philippe Cassard-David Grimal-Anne Gastinel Nancy

Concert -Trio piano-violon-violoncelle Philippe Cassard-David Grimal-Anne Gastinel

3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Début : Lundi Lundi 2026-04-27 20:00:00

fin : 2026-04-27

2026-04-27

Inventé comme le quatuor par Joseph Haydn, Quel père nourricier, celui-là ! s’exclama un jour un Pierre Boulez sincèrement admiratif.

Le trio piano-violon-violoncelle se prête très naturellement à la réunion occasionnelle de trois solistes majeurs. Et quand ces trois grands solistes, profitant de leur complicité depuis vingt ans, poursuivent un compagnonnage musical et humain pour s’élancer dans les deux magnifiques trios de Beethoven, agrémentés d’une touche de Schubert, cela donne un concert unique propre à ravir nos papilles auditives.

Tout public

3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 83 81 98 36

English :

Invented like the quartet by Joseph Haydn, What a foster father he was! » exclaimed a sincerely admiring Pierre Boulez.

The piano-violin-cello trio lends itself very naturally to the occasional meeting of three major soloists. And when these three great soloists, taking advantage of their twenty-year complicity, continue their musical and human companionship to launch into Beethoven?s two magnificent trios, enhanced by a touch of Schubert, the result is a unique concert sure to delight our auditory taste buds.

Tickets to follow.

German :

Wie das Quartett von Joseph Haydn erfunden, Was für ein Nährvater, dieser! », rief einmal ein aufrichtig bewundernder Pierre Boulez aus.

Das Trio aus Klavier, Violine und Violoncello eignet sich ganz natürlich für das gelegentliche Zusammenspiel von drei bedeutenden Solisten. Und wenn diese drei großen Solisten ihre zwanzigjährige musikalische und menschliche Zusammenarbeit fortsetzen und sich auf die beiden wunderbaren Trios von Beethoven mit einem Hauch von Schubert einlassen, entsteht ein einzigartiges Konzert, das unsere Ohren verwöhnen wird.

Karten werden in Kürze erhältlich sein.

Italiano :

Inventato come il quartetto da Joseph Haydn, Che padre adottivo è stato! » esclamò un giorno un Pierre Boulez sinceramente ammirato.

Il trio pianoforte-violino-violoncello si presta molto naturalmente all’incontro occasionale di tre grandi solisti. E quando questi tre grandi solisti, approfittando della loro ventennale complicità, continuano la loro compagnia musicale e umana per lanciarsi nei due magnifici trii di Beethoven, con un tocco di Schubert, il risultato è un concerto unico che delizia il nostro palato.

Biglietti a seguire.

Espanol :

Inventado como el cuarteto por Joseph Haydn, -¡Qué padre adoptivo fue! », exclamó un día un Pierre Boulez sinceramente admirado.

El trío piano-violín-cello se presta con gran naturalidad al encuentro ocasional de tres grandes solistas. Y cuando estos tres grandes solistas, aprovechando sus veinte años de complicidad, continúan su compañía musical y humana para lanzarse a los dos magníficos tríos de Beethoven, con un toque de Schubert, el resultado es un concierto único que hará las delicias de nuestro paladar.

Entradas a la venta.

