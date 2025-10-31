Concert Trio Stéphane Belmondo -Thomas Bramerie -Vittorio Silvestri L’Atelier Plouescat
Concert Trio Stéphane Belmondo -Thomas Bramerie -Vittorio Silvestri L’Atelier Plouescat samedi 28 mars 2026.
Concert Trio Stéphane Belmondo -Thomas Bramerie -Vittorio Silvestri
L’Atelier 14 Place du Dauphin Plouescat Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-28 21:00:00
fin : 2026-03-28
Date(s) :
2026-03-28
Stéphane Belmondo trompette, bugle
Thomas Bramerie contrebasse
Vittorio Silvestri guitare
Le trio rend hommage au légendaire trompettiste Chet Baker en revisitant son répertoire avec une sensibilité unique et intimiste.
Réservation à l’office de tourisme (possible par téléphone). .
L’Atelier 14 Place du Dauphin Plouescat 29430 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 69 62 18
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Concert Trio Stéphane Belmondo -Thomas Bramerie -Vittorio Silvestri Plouescat a été mis à jour le 2025-10-30 par OT ROSCOFF, COTE DES SABLES, ENCLOS PAROISSIAUX