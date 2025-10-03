Concert Turbulences invite Kaval Mistral Palace Valence

Concert Turbulences invite Kaval Mistral Palace Valence vendredi 3 octobre 2025.

Concert Turbulences invite Kaval

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-10-03 22:00:00

fin : 2025-10-03 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-03

Le collectif Turbulences, les premiers à avoir organisé des évènements techno au Mistral Palace il y a presque 15 ans, viennent encore nous régaler en recevant cette fois-ci KAVAL, VICTOR MANTEL et QUARANTE&UN !

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com

English :

The Turbulences collective, the first to organize techno events at the Mistral Palace almost 15 years ago, are coming to treat us again, this time with KAVAL, VICTOR MANTEL and QUARANTE&UN!

German :

Das Kollektiv Turbulences, die ersten, die vor fast 15 Jahren Techno-Events im Mistral Palace organisiert haben, werden uns auch dieses Mal wieder verwöhnen, diesmal mit: KAVAL, VICTOR MANTEL und QUARANTE&UN!

Italiano :

Il collettivo Turbulences, il primo ad organizzare eventi techno al Mistral Palace quasi 15 anni fa, viene a deliziarci ancora una volta, questa volta con KAVAL, VICTOR MANTEL e QUARANTE&UN!

Espanol :

El colectivo Turbulences, el primero en organizar eventos techno en el Palacio Mistral hace casi 15 años, vuelve a deleitarnos, ¡esta vez con KAVAL, VICTOR MANTEL y QUARANTE&UN!

L’événement Concert Turbulences invite Kaval Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-08-02 par Valence Romans Tourisme