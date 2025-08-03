Concert Two Magnets La Guinch’ette Montrelais

Rue de l’Abbaye Montrelais Loire-Atlantique

Début : 2025-08-03 16:00:00

2025-08-03

Une guinguette à la bonne franquette boire un coup et manger un bout profiter d’un cadre authentique animer son quotidien ou s’ambiancer en fonction du programme. Vendredi 13 juin, profitez d’un concert !

Dimanche 3 août, profitez d’un concert !

Two Magnets Folk, Blues, Country

Horaires d’ouverture

Mardi 17h 22h

Mercredi 17h 22h

Jeudi 11h 22h

Vendredi 11h 23h

Samedi 11h 23h

Dimanche 11h 22h .

Rue de l’Abbaye Montrelais 44370 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 6 63 88 05 50 guinguetteloire@gmail.com

English :

A guinguette à la bonne franquette? have a drink and a bite to eat? enjoy an authentic setting? liven up your daily routine or get into the swing of things, depending on the program. Friday June 13, enjoy a concert!

German :

Ein gemütliches Heurigenlokal ? « etwas trinken » und « etwas essen » ? eine authentische Umgebung genießen ? den Alltag beleben oder sich je nach Programm in Stimmung bringen. Am Freitag, den 13. Juni, können Sie ein Konzert genießen!

Italiano :

Una guinguette à la bonne franquette? Un aperitivo e un boccone? Un ambiente autentico? Un’occasione per rallegrare la giornata o per entrare nel vivo, a seconda del programma. Venerdì 13 giugno, godetevi un concerto!

Espanol :

¿Una guinguette à la bonne franquette? ¿Tomar una copa y comer algo? ¿Disfrutar de un ambiente auténtico? Animar el día o entrar en ambiente, según el programa. El viernes 13 de junio, ¡disfrute de un concierto!

