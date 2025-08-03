Concert Two Magnets La Guinch’ette Montrelais
Concert Two Magnets La Guinch’ette Montrelais dimanche 3 août 2025.
Concert Two Magnets La Guinch’ette
Rue de l’Abbaye Montrelais Loire-Atlantique
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-03 16:00:00
fin : 2025-08-03
Date(s) :
2025-08-03
Une guinguette à la bonne franquette boire un coup et manger un bout profiter d’un cadre authentique animer son quotidien ou s’ambiancer en fonction du programme. Vendredi 13 juin, profitez d’un concert !
Une guinguette à la bonne franquette boire un coup et manger un bout profiter d’un cadre authentique animer son quotidien ou s’ambiancer en fonction du programme.
Dimanche 3 août, profitez d’un concert !
Two Magnets Folk, Blues, Country
Horaires d’ouverture
Mardi 17h 22h
Mercredi 17h 22h
Jeudi 11h 22h
Vendredi 11h 23h
Samedi 11h 23h
Dimanche 11h 22h .
Rue de l’Abbaye Montrelais 44370 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 6 63 88 05 50 guinguetteloire@gmail.com
English :
A guinguette à la bonne franquette? have a drink and a bite to eat? enjoy an authentic setting? liven up your daily routine or get into the swing of things, depending on the program. Friday June 13, enjoy a concert!
German :
Ein gemütliches Heurigenlokal ? « etwas trinken » und « etwas essen » ? eine authentische Umgebung genießen ? den Alltag beleben oder sich je nach Programm in Stimmung bringen. Am Freitag, den 13. Juni, können Sie ein Konzert genießen!
Italiano :
Una guinguette à la bonne franquette? Un aperitivo e un boccone? Un ambiente autentico? Un’occasione per rallegrare la giornata o per entrare nel vivo, a seconda del programma. Venerdì 13 giugno, godetevi un concerto!
Espanol :
¿Una guinguette à la bonne franquette? ¿Tomar una copa y comer algo? ¿Disfrutar de un ambiente auténtico? Animar el día o entrar en ambiente, según el programa. El viernes 13 de junio, ¡disfrute de un concierto!
L’événement Concert Two Magnets La Guinch’ette Montrelais a été mis à jour le 2025-07-15 par Espace Tourisme et Loisirs du Pays d’Ancenis