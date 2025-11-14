Concert U2 Addiction Charleville-Mézières

Concert U2 Addiction

75 rue Forest Charleville-Mézières Ardennes

Véritable référence dans le monde entier, le rock band irlandais a su inspirer U2 ADDICTION qui lui rend bien plus qu’un simple hommage…Qualité vocale impressionnante, solos de guitare, feeling, émotion et magie, sont des termes qui collent parfaitement à U2 ADDICTIONBien connu pour son rôle dans la comédie musicale Roméo et Juliette et sa participation à l’émission The Voice, Tom Ross est le chanteur du groupe U2ADDICTION composé du guitariste Jocelyn Dupuis, du bassiste Laurent Bebin et du batteur Hugo SartonDe With Or Without You à Sunday, Bloody Sunday en passant par Pride , le groupe reprend à la note près les tubes historiques du quatuorirlandais.Un show 100 % Rock, 100 % U2, De quoi vous faire passer une soirée d’enfer dans l’univers de Bono et de son band.Et cela fait du bien aux yeux, aux oreilles et au coeur …Concert debout, espace PMR assis, espace bar, vestiaire gratuit Pour réserver, cliquez ici

English :

A veritable benchmark worldwide, the Irish rock band inspired U2 ADDICTION to do more than just pay tribute to them?Impressive vocal quality, guitar solos, feeling, emotion and magic these are terms that fit perfectly with U2 ADDICTIONWell known for his role in the musical Romeo and Juliet and his participation in the TV show The Voice, Tom Ross is the lead singer of U2ADDICTION, a band made up of guitarist Jocelyn Dupuis, bassist Laurent Bebin and drummer Hugo SartonFrom With Or Without You to Sunday, Bloody Sunday to Pride , the band covers the Irish quartet’s historic hits down to the last note.A show that’s 100% rock, 100% U2, and one that’s sure to make you spend an evening in the world of Bono and his band, and do your eyes, ears and heart good… Standing concert, seated PRM area, bar area, free checkroom For reservations, click here

German :

Die irische Rockband, die weltweit als Referenz gilt, hat U2 ADDICTION inspiriert und ist mehr als nur eine Hommage an sieDie Band ist bekannt für ihre Rolle im Musical Romeo und Julia und für ihre Teilnahme an der Castingshow The Voice , Tom Ross ist der Sänger der Band U2ADDICTION, die aus dem Gitarristen Jocelyn Dupuis, dem Bassisten Laurent Bebin und dem Schlagzeuger Hugo Sarton besteht. Von With Or Without You über Sunday, Bloody Sunday bis hin zu Pride covert die Band die historischen Hits des irischen Quartetts auf die Note genau.Eine Show mit 100 % Rock, 100 % U2, die Ihnen einen höllischen Abend in der Welt von Bono und seiner Band beschert, der Augen, Ohren und Herzen gut tut… Stehkonzert, Sitzbereich für Behinderte, Barbereich, kostenlose Garderobe Um zu reservieren, klicken Sie hier

Italiano :

La rock band irlandese, vero e proprio punto di riferimento in tutto il mondo, ha ispirato gli U2 ADDICTION a fare qualcosa di più di un semplice tributo?Qualità vocali impressionanti, assoli di chitarra, sentimento, emozione e magia sono tutti termini che si adattano perfettamente agli U2 ADDICTION, noti per il loro ruolo nel musical Romeo e Giulietta e per la loro partecipazione al programma televisivo The Voice, Tom Ross è il cantante degli U2ADDICTION, una band composta dal chitarrista Jocelyn Dupuis, dal bassista Laurent Bebin e dal batterista Hugo SartonDa With Or Without You a Sunday, Bloody Sunday e Pride , la band ripercorre i successi storici del quartetto irlandese fino all’ultima nota.Uno spettacolo 100% rock, 100% U2, che vi regalerà una serata da ricordare nel mondo di Bono e della sua band e che farà bene agli occhi, alle orecchie e al cuore… Concerto in piedi, area PRM seduti, area bar, guardaroba gratuito Per prenotare, cliccare qui

Espanol :

La banda de rock irlandesa, auténtica referencia en todo el mundo, inspiró a U2 ADDICTION para hacer algo más que rendir homenaje?Calidad vocal impresionante, solos de guitarra, sentimiento, emoción y magia son términos que encajan perfectamente con U2 ADDICTIONMuy conocido por su papel en el musical Romeo y Julieta y su participación en el programa de televisión The Voice, Tom Ross es el cantante de U2ADDICTION, una banda formada por el guitarrista Jocelyn Dupuis, el bajista Laurent Bebin y el batería Hugo SartonDe With Or Without You a Sunday, Bloody Sunday y Pride , la banda versiona hasta la última nota los éxitos históricos del cuarteto irlandés.Un espectáculo 100% rock, 100% U2, que le garantizará una noche inolvidable en el mundo de Bono y su banda, y que es bueno para los ojos, los oídos y el corazón… Concierto de pie, zona PMR sentada, zona de bar, guardarropa gratuito Para reservar, haga clic aquí

