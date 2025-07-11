Concert Under Cover Village Festiv’Été Jarville-la-Malgrange 11 juillet 2025 20:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Concert Under Cover Village Festiv’Été Kiosque Jarville-la-Malgrange Meurthe-et-Moselle

Toute la Métropole du Grand Nancy vibre au rythme estival !

Guinguettes rafraîchissantes, vidéo-mapping monumental, concerts exceptionnels, expositions étonnantes, visites patrimoniales et moments de détente autour des piscines, l’été se vit à Nancy et dans sa Métropole.

De Metallica à Céline Dion, en passant par Gershwin, Motörhead, U2 ou encore les Doors. Des reprises de standards connus, mais interprétés de façon étonnante, voire détonante.Tout public

Village Festiv’Été Kiosque

Jarville-la-Malgrange 54140 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

The whole of the Greater Nancy Metropolis is vibrating to the rhythm of summer!

Refreshing guinguettes, monumental video-mapping, exceptional concerts, astonishing exhibitions, heritage tours and relaxing moments around the swimming pools, summer is alive and well in Nancy and its Metropole.

From Metallica to Céline Dion, via Gershwin, Motörhead, U2 and the Doors. Cover versions of well-known standards, but interpreted in surprising, even explosive ways.

German :

Die gesamte Metropolregion Grand Nancy vibriert im Sommerrhythmus!

Erfrischende Heurigen, monumentales Videomapping, außergewöhnliche Konzerte, erstaunliche Ausstellungen, Besichtigungen des Kulturerbes und entspannende Momente rund um die Schwimmbäder der Sommer lässt sich in Nancy und seiner Metropolregion erleben.

Von Metallica bis Céline Dion, über Gershwin, Motörhead, U2 oder The Doors. Coverversionen bekannter Standards, die jedoch auf erstaunliche, ja sogar explosive Weise interpretiert werden.

Italiano :

Tutta l’area metropolitana di Nancy vibra al ritmo dell’estate!

Guinguettes rinfrescanti, video-mapping monumentali, concerti eccezionali, mostre sorprendenti, visite al patrimonio e momenti di relax nelle piscine: l’estate è viva a Nancy e nella sua Metropoli.

Dai Metallica a Céline Dion, passando per Gershwin, Motörhead, U2 e Doors. Cover di standard noti, ma interpretati in modo sorprendente, persino esplosivo.

Espanol :

Toda la aglomeración metropolitana de Nancy vibra al ritmo del verano

Guinguettes refrescantes, videomapping monumental, conciertos excepcionales, exposiciones asombrosas, visitas del patrimonio y momentos de relax en torno a las piscinas, el verano está vivo en Nancy y su Metrópoli.

De Metallica a Céline Dion, pasando por Gershwin, Motörhead, U2 y The Doors. Versiones de temas conocidos, pero interpretados de forma sorprendente, incluso explosiva.

