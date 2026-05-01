Concert Une journé particulière Jazz en pleine nature Boisné-La Tude
Concert Une journé particulière Jazz en pleine nature Boisné-La Tude samedi 30 mai 2026.
Boisné-La Tude
Concert Une journé particulière Jazz en pleine nature
7 Chemin Rivière, Juillaguet Boisné-La Tude Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 17:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
Studio Juillaguet présente Dancing Bird à 17h00, suivis de Sophia Domancich au piano et Simon Goubert à la batterie, une co-production Jazz Club Bue Perry. Petite restauration sur place et espace détente en pleine nature !
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7 Chemin Rivière, Juillaguet Boisné-La Tude 16320 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 89 52 92 08 contact@studio-juillaguet.com
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English : Concert Une journé particulière Jazz en pleine nature
Studio Juillaguet presents Dancing Bird at 5.00 pm, followed by Sophia Domancich on piano and Simon Goubert on drums, a co-production with Jazz Club Bue Perry. Light refreshments available on site and a relaxation area surrounded by nature!
L’événement Concert Une journé particulière Jazz en pleine nature Boisné-La Tude a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente