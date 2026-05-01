Boisné-La Tude

Concert Une journé particulière Jazz en pleine nature

7 Chemin Rivière, Juillaguet Boisné-La Tude Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-30 17:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

Studio Juillaguet présente Dancing Bird à 17h00, suivis de Sophia Domancich au piano et Simon Goubert à la batterie, une co-production Jazz Club Bue Perry. Petite restauration sur place et espace détente en pleine nature !

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7 Chemin Rivière, Juillaguet Boisné-La Tude 16320 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 89 52 92 08 contact@studio-juillaguet.com

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English : Concert Une journé particulière Jazz en pleine nature

Studio Juillaguet presents Dancing Bird at 5.00 pm, followed by Sophia Domancich on piano and Simon Goubert on drums, a co-production with Jazz Club Bue Perry. Light refreshments available on site and a relaxation area surrounded by nature!

L’événement Concert Une journé particulière Jazz en pleine nature Boisné-La Tude a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente