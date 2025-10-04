CONCERT UNITRIO / PICASSO EN MUSIQUE Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan
CONCERT UNITRIO / PICASSO EN MUSIQUE
Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud Samedi 4 octobre à 16h30
Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83 contact@musee-rigaud.fr
English :
? Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud Saturday, October 4, 4:30 pm
German :
? Kunstmuseum Hyacinthe Rigaud Samstag, 4. Oktober um 16:30 Uhr
Italiano :
? Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud Sabato 4 ottobre alle 16.30
Espanol :
? Museo de arte Hyacinthe Rigaud sábado 4 de octubre a las 16.30 h
