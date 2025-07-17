CONCERT Vernet-les-Bains 17 juillet 2025 19:00
Pyrénées-Orientales
CONCERT Allée du Parc Vernet-les-Bains Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-17 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-17 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-17
Concert « Britt and Co ».
.
Allée du Parc
Vernet-les-Bains 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 05 08
English :
Britt and Co » concert.
German :
Konzert « Britt and Co ».
Italiano :
Concerto di « Britt and Co ».
Espanol :
Concierto « Britt and Co ».
L’événement CONCERT Vernet-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO