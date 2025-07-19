Concert « Viennoiseries » Saint-Germain-des-Grois

Concert « Viennoiseries » Saint-Germain-des-Grois samedi 19 juillet 2025.

Concert « Viennoiseries »

Église Saint-Germain-des-Grois Orne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-19 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-19

Date(s) :

2025-07-19

Par l’ensemble HENSEL.

Au programme des oeuvres de Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert.

Réservation conseillée par SMS au 06 46 18 74 88 ou par mail.

Pratique en l’église. Organisé par l’Association Saint-Germain-des-Grois Patrimoine.

Par l’ensemble HENSEL.

Au programme des oeuvres de Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert.

Réservation conseillée par SMS au 06 46 18 74 88 ou par mail.

Pratique en l’église. Organisé par l’Association Saint-Germain-des-Grois Patrimoine. .

Église Saint-Germain-des-Grois 61110 Orne Normandie vin.fau@wanadoo.fr

English : Concert « Viennoiseries »

By the HENSEL ensemble.

On the program: works by Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert.

Reservations recommended by SMS to 06 46 18 74 88 or by e-mail.

Practical: in the church. Organized by Association Saint-Germain-des-Grois Patrimoine.

German :

Durch das HENSEL-Ensemble.

Auf dem Programm stehen Werke von Mozart, Beethoven und Schubert.

Reservierung per SMS unter 06 46 18 74 88 oder per E-Mail empfohlen.

Praktische Informationen: in der Kirche. Organisiert von der Association Saint-Germain-des-Grois Patrimoine (Verein für das Kulturerbe von Saint-Germain-des-Grois).

Italiano :

Dall’ensemble HENSEL.

In programma: opere di Mozart, Beethoven e Schubert.

Si consiglia di prenotare via SMS al numero 06 46 18 74 88 o via e-mail.

Pratica: nella chiesa. Organizzato dall’Associazione Saint-Germain-des-Grois Patrimoine.

Espanol :

Por el conjunto HENSEL.

En el programa: obras de Mozart, Beethoven y Schubert.

Se recomienda reservar por SMS al 06 46 18 74 88 o por correo electrónico.

Práctico: en la iglesia. Organiza la Asociación Saint-Germain-des-Grois Patrimoine.

L’événement Concert « Viennoiseries » Saint-Germain-des-Grois a été mis à jour le 2025-07-05 par OT CdC Coeur du Perche