Concert Vincent Delerm Thionville

Sous les lumières tamisées, Vincent Delerm dévoile La fresque , son huitième album, tableau mouvant d’ombres et de corps émouvants. Entre palpitations électroniques et cordes emportées, il peint quatorze fragments d’existences, où la vie, l’amour, Paris et les solitudes se frôlent. Un concert comme une traversée sensible, où chaque chanson devient un souvenir à cueillir.Tout public

30 boulevard Foch Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 83 01 24 info@theatre-thionville.fr

English :

Under subdued lighting, Vincent Delerm unveils « La fresque », his eighth album, a moving tableau of shadows and moving bodies. Between electronic palpitations and sweeping strings, he paints fourteen fragments of existences, where life, love, Paris and solitudes rub shoulders. A concert like a sensitive journey, where each song becomes a memory to be plucked.

German :

Unter gedämpftem Licht enthüllt Vincent Delerm sein achtes Album « La fresque », ein bewegtes Bild aus Schatten und bewegenden Körpern. Zwischen elektronischen Klängen und mitreißenden Streichern malt er vierzehn Fragmente von Existenzen, in denen das Leben, die Liebe, Paris und die Einsamkeiten aneinander vorbeiziehen. Ein Konzert wie eine sensible Reise, bei der jedes Lied zu einer Erinnerung wird, die man pflücken kann.

Italiano :

Vincent Delerm presenta « La fresque », il suo ottavo album, un emozionante tableau di ombre e corpi in movimento. Tra palpiti elettronici e archi avvolgenti, dipinge quattordici frammenti di esistenza, dove la vita, l’amore, Parigi e la solitudine si avvicinano. Un concerto come un viaggio sensibile, dove ogni canzone diventa un ricordo da custodire.

Espanol :

Vincent Delerm presenta « La fresque », su octavo álbum, un conmovedor retablo de sombras y cuerpos en movimiento. Entre palpitaciones electrónicas y cuerdas arrebatadoras, pinta catorce fragmentos de existencia, donde se dan cita la vida, el amor, París y la soledad. Un concierto como un viaje sensitivo, en el que cada canción se convierte en un recuerdo a atesorar.

