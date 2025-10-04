CONCERT VIOLON & ORGUE Magalas

Concert / Conférence en l’église Saint-Laurent de Magalas avec Bertrand Mathieu, Françoise Duffaud, Christopher Hainsworth.

Programme Sonate de Corelli, Les Indes Galantes de Rameau, Les Quatre saisons Dereglees de Vivaldi Hainsworth, double concerto pour deux violons et orgue de Bach, extrait du concerto en LA Majeur de Mozart, médiation violon et orgue de Gounod.

26 RUE SAINT-LAURENT Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 20 19 mediatheque@ville-magalas.fr

English :

Concert/lecture at Saint-Laurent church in Magalas with Bertrand Mathieu, Françoise Duffaud, Christopher Hainsworth.

Program: Sonata by Corelli, Les Indes Galantes by Rameau, Les Quatre saisons Dereglees by Vivaldi Hainsworth, double concerto for two violins and organ by Bach, excerpt from Mozart’s Concerto in A Major, mediation violin and organ by Gounod.

German :

Konzert / Vortrag in der Kirche Saint-Laurent in Magalas mit Bertrand Mathieu, Françoise Duffaud, Christopher Hainsworth.

Programm: Sonate von Corelli, Les Indes Galantes von Rameau, Les Quatre saisons Dereglees von Vivaldi Hainsworth, Doppelkonzert für zwei Violinen und Orgel von Bach, Auszug aus dem Konzert in LA-Dur von Mozart, Mediation Violine und Orgel von Gounod.

Italiano :

Concerto/lezione nella chiesa di Saint-Laurent a Magalas con Bertrand Mathieu, Françoise Duffaud, Christopher Hainsworth.

Programma: Sonata di Corelli, Les Indes Galantes di Rameau, Les Quatre saisons Dereglees di Vivaldi Hainsworth, doppio concerto per due violini e organo di Bach, estratto dal Concerto in la maggiore di Mozart, mediazione violino e organo di Gounod.

Espanol :

Concierto-conferencia en la iglesia Saint-Laurent de Magalas con Bertrand Mathieu, Françoise Duffaud, Christopher Hainsworth.

Programa: Sonata de Corelli, Les Indes Galantes de Rameau, Les Quatre saisons Dereglees de Vivaldi Hainsworth, doble concierto para dos violines y órgano de Bach, fragmento del Concierto en la mayor de Mozart, mediación violín y órgano de Gounod.

