Concert violoncelle et orgue Chapelle Sainte-Croix – Forbach

Concert violoncelle et orgue Chapelle Sainte-Croix – Forbach dimanche 28 septembre 2025.

Concert violoncelle et orgue

Chapelle Sainte-Croix – 7 Chemin de la chapelle Sainte-Croix Forbach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-28 16:00:00

fin : 2025-09-28

Date(s) :

2025-09-28

Dans le cadre du 24ème Festival d’Orgues Forbach-Völklingen, Julien Blondel et Jonas Mayer proposent un concert en duo autour du violoncelle et de l’orgue de la Chapelle Sainte-Croix. Au programme, des œuvres de J.S. Bach, G. Frescobaldi… Durée 1h environ. Entrée libre, plateau.

Tout le programme du Festival sur www.festivaldorgues.org. Le dimanche 28 septembre 2025 à 16h00 en la Chapelle Sainte-Croix de Forbach.Tout public

0 .

Chapelle Sainte-Croix – 7 Chemin de la chapelle Sainte-Croix Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est

English :

As part of the 24th Festival d’Orgues Forbach-Völklingen, Julien Blondel and Jonas Mayer present a duo concert for cello and organ at the Chapelle Sainte-Croix. On the program, works by J.S. Bach, G. Frescobaldi… Duration: approx. 1 hr. Free admission.

Full Festival program at: www.festivaldorgues.org. Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 4pm in the Chapelle Sainte-Croix, Forbach.

German :

Im Rahmen des 24. Orgelfestivals Forbach-Völklingen bieten Julien Blondel und Jonas Mayer ein Duo-Konzert rund um das Cello und die Orgel der Heilig-Kreuz-Kapelle an. Auf dem Programm stehen Werke von J.S. Bach, G. Frescobaldi… Dauer: ca. 1 Stunde. Eintritt frei, Bühne.

Das gesamte Programm des Festivals unter: www.festivaldorgues.org. Am Sonntag, den 28. September 2025 um 16.00 Uhr in der Kapelle Sainte-Croix in Forbach.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito del 24° Festival d’Orgues Forbach-Völklingen, Julien Blondel e Jonas Mayer propongono un concerto in duo sul violoncello e sull’organo della Chapelle Sainte-Croix. Il programma comprende opere di J.S. Bach, G. Frescobaldi e altri. Durata: circa 1 ora. Ingresso libero.

Il programma completo del Festival è disponibile sul sito www.festivaldorgues.org. Domenica 28 settembre 2025 alle 16.00 nella Chapelle Sainte-Croix di Forbach.

Espanol :

En el marco del 24º Festival d’Orgues Forbach-Völklingen, Julien Blondel y Jonas Mayer ofrecen un concierto a dúo en el violonchelo y el órgano de la Chapelle Sainte-Croix. El programa incluye obras de J.S. Bach, G. Frescobaldi y otros. Duración: 1 hora aproximadamente. Entrada gratuita.

El programa completo del Festival está disponible en www.festivaldorgues.org. Domingo 28 de septiembre de 2025 a las 16.00 horas en la Chapelle Sainte-Croix de Forbach.

L’événement Concert violoncelle et orgue Forbach a été mis à jour le 2025-08-22 par FORBACH TOURISME