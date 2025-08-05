CONCERT « VIOLONCELLISSIMO » Saint-André

Saint-André

2025-08-05 19:00:00

2025-08-05

Laissez-vous envoûter par le talent de François Rogue, violoncelliste solo, dans un concert intimiste proposé par la Thébaïde des Arts. Un moment de pure émotion au cœur du répertoire pour violoncelle seul. Entrée 10 € / Gratuit pour les -14 ans.

Allée de la Liberté Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

Let yourself be enchanted by the talent of François Rogue, solo cellist, in an intimate concert offered by La Thébaïde des Arts. A moment of pure emotion in the heart of the solo cello repertoire. Admission: 10? / Free for children under 14.

German :

Lassen Sie sich vom Talent des Solocellisten François Rogue in einem intimen Konzert verzaubern, das von der Thébaïde des Arts angeboten wird. Ein Moment purer Emotionen im Herzen des Repertoires für Violoncello solo. Eintritt: 10? / Kostenlos für Kinder unter 14 Jahren.

Italiano :

Lasciatevi incantare dal talento di François Rogue, violoncellista solista, in un concerto intimo offerto dalla Thébaïde des Arts. Un momento di pura emozione nel cuore del repertorio per violoncello solo. Ingresso: 10 €? / Gratuito per i bambini sotto i 14 anni.

Espanol :

Déjese hechizar por el talento de François Rogue, violonchelista solista, en un concierto íntimo ofrecido por la Thébaïde des Arts. Un momento de pura emoción en el corazón del repertorio para violonchelo solo. Entrada: 10? / Gratuito para los menores de 14 años.

