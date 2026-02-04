Concert Violons barbares Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Montluçon

Concert Violons barbares

Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne
Place de la Comédie
Montluçon
Allier

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 20 EUR

sur place

Début : 2026-03-07 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-07

2026-03-07

Mystérieux et hypnotique, tel est l’univers du nouveau spectacle Monstres et Créatures Fantastiques de Violons Barbares.

+33 4 70 05 88 18
info@109montlucon.com

English :

Mysterious and hypnotic, this is the world of Violons Barbares’ new show Monstres et Créatures Fantastiques .

