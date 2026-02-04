Concert Violons barbares Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Montluçon
Concert Violons barbares Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Montluçon samedi 7 mars 2026.
Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Place de la Comédie Montluçon Allier
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 20 EUR
Début : 2026-03-07 20:30:00
fin : 2026-03-07
2026-03-07
Mystérieux et hypnotique, tel est l’univers du nouveau spectacle Monstres et Créatures Fantastiques de Violons Barbares.
Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Place de la Comédie Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 05 88 18 info@109montlucon.com
English :
Mysterious and hypnotic, this is the world of Violons Barbares’ new show Monstres et Créatures Fantastiques .
