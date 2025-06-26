Concert Vitrolles Jazz Big Band Brasserie des Milles Aix-en-Provence 26 juin 2025 20:30

Bouches-du-Rhône

Concert Vitrolles Jazz Big Band Jeudi 26 juin 2025 le jeudi à partir de 20h30. Brasserie des Milles 735 rue du lieutenant Parayre Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

Tarif :

Début : Jeudi 2025-06-26 20:30:00

fin : 2025-06-26

2025-06-26

Le Vitrolles Jazz Big Band est une formation née en 2024, impulsée par le tromboniste Flavien Croze. Le répertoire se compose de morceaux des big bands des années 40/50 (Count Basie, Les Brown, Stan Kenton…) mais aussi de morceaux plus contemporains.

Le Vitrolles Jazz Big Band est une jeune formation née en 2024, impulsée par le tromboniste Flavien Croze. Il s’est entouré de musiciens amateurs de très bon niveau et de professionnels de la région, tous passionnés de jazz et de big band.



Le répertoire vise à exploiter toutes les couleurs sonores et musicales qu’offrent une formation telle qu’un big band (Stan Laferrière, Bob Mintzer, Bobby Shew..). Quelques arrangements écrits spécialement pour le big band par Flavien Croze sont également au programme.



Trompettes: Pierre-Olivier Bernard Didier Fernandez Pacome Daire Daniel Pilato

Trombones: Benjamin Lasbleis Flavien Croze (et direction) Caroline Haccoun Bertrand Chappa

Saxophones alto: Rodolphe Tollet Stephan Croze

Saxophones ténors: Jean-François Osmont René Michallat

Saxophone baryton: Cecile Femel

Batterie: Nello Cornabé

Contrebasse: Loïc Blasetti

Guitare: Amar Lazreg

Piano: Michèle Mougey

Vibraphone et percussions: Cyril Cambon

Chant: Audrey Onde. .

Brasserie des Milles 735 rue du lieutenant Parayre

Aix-en-Provence 13290 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 46 37 79 22 flav.croze@gmail.com

English :

The Vitrolles Jazz Big Band was formed in 2024 by trombonist Flavien Croze. The repertoire features big band tunes from the 40s and 50s (Count Basie, Les Brown, Stan Kenton…) as well as more contemporary pieces.

German :

Die Vitrolles Jazz Big Band ist eine 2024 entstandene Formation, die von dem Posaunisten Flavien Croze angeregt wurde. Das Repertoire besteht aus Stücken der Big Bands der 40/50er Jahre (Count Basie, Les Brown, Stan Kenton…), aber auch aus zeitgenössischeren Stücken.

Italiano :

La Vitrolles Jazz Big Band è stata formata nel 2024 dal trombonista Flavien Croze. Il repertorio comprende pezzi di big band degli anni ’40 e ’50 (Count Basie, Les Brown, Stan Kenton…) e pezzi più contemporanei.

Espanol :

La Vitrolles Jazz Big Band fue creada en 2024 por el trombonista Flavien Croze. El repertorio incluye piezas de big band de los años 40 y 50 (Count Basie, Les Brown, Stan Kenton…), así como piezas más contemporáneas.

