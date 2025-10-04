Concert vocal caritatif au profit du Téléthon PONTONX SUR L ADOUR,40465 Pontonx-sur-l’Adour

Concert vocal caritatif au profit du Téléthon PONTONX SUR L ADOUR,40465 Pontonx-sur-l’Adour samedi 4 octobre 2025.

Concert vocal caritatif au profit du Téléthon

PONTONX SUR L ADOUR,40465 Eglise de PONTONX SUR L’ADOUR Pontonx-sur-l’Adour Landes

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-04

fin : 2025-10-04

Date(s) :

2025-10-04

Concert vocal caritatif au profit du Téléthon animé par les deux groupes vocaux Pontois, « Les Zamis » et « Les Pot’s Canta ». Entrée libre de participation.

Concert vocal caritatif au profit du Téléthon animé par les deux groupes vocaux Pontois, « Les Zamis » et « Les Pot’s Canta ». Entrée libre de participation. .

PONTONX SUR L ADOUR,40465 Eglise de PONTONX SUR L’ADOUR Pontonx-sur-l’Adour 40465 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 81 71 93 22 contact.leszamis.pontonx@gmail.com

English : Concert vocal caritatif au profit du Téléthon

Charity vocal concert in aid of the Telethon, performed by two Pontois vocal groups, « Les Zamis » and « Les Pot’s Canta ». Admission free.

German : Concert vocal caritatif au profit du Téléthon

Karitatives Gesangskonzert zugunsten des Telethon, das von den beiden Gesangsgruppen aus Pontois, « Les Zamis » und « Les Pot’s Canta », gestaltet wird. Eintritt frei zur Teilnahme.

Italiano :

Concerto vocale di beneficenza a favore di Telethon, eseguito dai due gruppi vocali di Pontois, « Les Zamis » e « Les Pot’s Canta ». Ingresso libero.

Espanol : Concert vocal caritatif au profit du Téléthon

Concierto vocal benéfico a favor del Teletón, interpretado por los dos grupos vocales de Pontois, « Les Zamis » y « Les Pot’s Canta ». Entrada gratuita.

L’événement Concert vocal caritatif au profit du Téléthon Pontonx-sur-l’Adour a été mis à jour le 2025-09-11 par OT Tartas