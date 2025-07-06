CONCERT VOCAL Eglise St Blaise Quartier Gourby Rivière-Saas-et-Gourby 6 juillet 2025 12:00

Landes

CONCERT VOCAL  Eglise St Blaise Quartier Gourby 376 Chemin de Bordenave Rivière-Saas-et-Gourby Landes

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-06 12:00:00
fin : 2025-07-06 13:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-06

Porté par un effectif exclusivement féminin ce concert propose un parcours musical audacieux du Moyen Âge aux créations du XXIe siècle.

INNOVOIX donne à entendre une voix plurielle vivante, ouverte au monde.   .

Eglise St Blaise Quartier Gourby 376 Chemin de Bordenave
Rivière-Saas-et-Gourby 40180 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 15 75 66 89  sabineregnier@innovoix.fr

