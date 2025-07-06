CONCERT VOCAL Eglise St Blaise Quartier Gourby Rivière-Saas-et-Gourby 6 juillet 2025 12:00
Landes
CONCERT VOCAL Eglise St Blaise Quartier Gourby 376 Chemin de Bordenave Rivière-Saas-et-Gourby Landes
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-06 12:00:00
fin : 2025-07-06 13:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-06
Porté par un effectif exclusivement féminin ce concert propose un parcours musical audacieux du Moyen Âge aux créations du XXIe siècle.
INNOVOIX donne à entendre une voix plurielle vivante, ouverte au monde. .
Eglise St Blaise Quartier Gourby 376 Chemin de Bordenave
Rivière-Saas-et-Gourby 40180 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 15 75 66 89 sabineregnier@innovoix.fr
English : CONCERT VOCAL
German : CONCERT VOCAL
Italiano :
Espanol : CONCERT VOCAL
L’événement CONCERT VOCAL Rivière-Saas-et-Gourby a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par OT Grand Dax