Concert Voix et Orgue Amis de L’Orgue de Notre-Dame des Nations Eglise Sainte Bernadette Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy dimanche 5 octobre 2025.

Eglise Sainte Bernadette 1 rue du Général Frère Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Gratuit

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-05 16:00:00

fin : 2025-10-05 18:00:00

2025-10-05

Concert VOIX et ORGUE organisé par l’AONDN

La voix, premier vecteur d’émotion, et l’orgue, roi ou pape des instruments, seront au rendez-vous de cette rentrée en musique servie par deux complices de longue date Clémence Petit, soprano, et Dominique Dantand, organiste.

Participation libre.Tout public

Eglise Sainte Bernadette 1 rue du Général Frère Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 80 10

English :

Concert VOIX et ORGUE organized by AONDN

The voice, first vector of emotion, and the organ, king or pope of instruments, will be at the rendezvous of this musical autumn, served up by two long-time accomplices: Clémence Petit, soprano, and Dominique Dantand, organist.

Free admission.

German :

Konzert VOIX et ORGUE organisiert von der AONDN

Die Stimme, erster Träger von Emotionen, und die Orgel, König oder Papst der Instrumente, werden in diesem musikalischen Herbst von zwei langjährigen Komplizen bedient: Clémence Petit, Sopran, und Dominique Dantand, Organist.

Freie Teilnahme.

Italiano :

Concerto VOCE e ORGANO organizzato da AONDN

La voce, veicolo primario di emozioni, e l’organo, re o papa degli strumenti, saranno al centro di questa nuova stagione musicale, servita da due complici di lunga data: Clémence Petit, soprano, e Dominique Dantand, organista.

Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

Concierto VOZ y ÓRGANO organizado por AONDN

La voz, vehículo primordial de la emoción, y el órgano, rey o papa de los instrumentos, estarán en el centro de esta nueva temporada musical, servida por dos cómplices de siempre: Clémence Petit, soprano, y Dominique Dantand, organista.

Entrada gratuita.

