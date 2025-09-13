Concert Waterfalls La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

Concert Waterfalls La Ferté-Saint-Aubin samedi 13 septembre 2025.

Concert Waterfalls

91 Rue du Général Leclerc La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-13 21:00:00

fin : 2025-09-13

Date(s) :

2025-09-13

Concert Waterfalls Bistrot Au Gourmand

Le samedi 13 septembre à 21h, rendez-vous au Bistrot Au Gourmand à La Ferté Saint-Aubin pour une soirée rock explosive avec le groupe Waterfalls.

Une énergie débordante, des riffs puissants et une ambiance conviviale vous attendent pour ce concert live.

Concert Waterfalls Bistrot Au Gourmand

Le samedi 13 septembre à 21h, rendez-vous au Bistrot Au Gourmand à La Ferté Saint-Aubin pour une soirée rock explosive avec le groupe Waterfalls.

Une énergie débordante, des riffs puissants et une ambiance conviviale vous attendent pour ce concert live. L’occasion idéale de partager un bon moment autour d’un verre ou d’un repas, en musique !

Bistrot Au Gourmand 45240 La Ferté Saint-Aubin

Réservations 02 38 76 30 45 .

91 Rue du Général Leclerc La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 38 76 30 45

English :

? Concert Waterfalls ? Bistrot Au Gourmand

On Saturday, September 13 at 9pm, head to the Bistrot Au Gourmand in La Ferté Saint-Aubin for an explosive rock evening with the band Waterfalls.

Overflowing energy, powerful riffs and a friendly atmosphere await you at this live concert.

German :

? Konzert Waterfalls ? Bistrot Au Gourmand

Am Samstag, den 13. September um 21 Uhr treffen Sie sich im Bistrot Au Gourmand in La Ferté Saint-Aubin zu einem explosiven Rockabend mit der Band Waterfalls.

Unbändige Energie, kraftvolle Riffs und eine gesellige Atmosphäre erwarten Sie bei diesem Live-K

Italiano :

? Concerto Cascate ? Bistrot Au Gourmand

Sabato 13 settembre alle 21.00, recatevi al Bistrot Au Gourmand di La Ferté Saint-Aubin per una serata rock esplosiva con la band Waterfalls.

Energia esaltante, riff potenti e un’atmosfera amichevole vi aspettano in questo concerto dal vivo.

Espanol :

? Concierto Cascadas ? Bistrot Au Gourmand

El sábado 13 de septiembre a las 21:00 h, acuda al Bistrot Au Gourmand de La Ferté Saint-Aubin para disfrutar de una noche de rock explosivo con el grupo Waterfalls.

Energía trepidante, riffs potentes y un ambiente agradable le esperan en este concierto e

L’événement Concert Waterfalls La Ferté-Saint-Aubin a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par OT LA FERTE-SAINT-AUBIN