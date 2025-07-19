Concert « Wind of Panic » ZAC du Mont de Magny Gisors

Concert « Wind of Panic » ZAC du Mont de Magny Gisors samedi 19 juillet 2025.

Concert « Wind of Panic »

ZAC du Mont de Magny 15 Route de Paris Gisors Eure

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-19 20:30:00

fin : 2025-07-19

Date(s) :

2025-07-19

Pop rock

Né en 2006 autour d’une machine à café, Wind of Panic est un groupe pop rock composé de cinq musiciens, Caroline (chant), Jean-Noël (basse / background), Yves (batterie), Guillaume (guitare), Eric (guitare / background). Issu des choix et du parcours musical de l’ensemble de ses musiciens, le répertoire de Wind of Panic vous fera voyager à travers les grands standards qui ont fait l’histoire de la musique pop rock des années 70 à l’époque actuelle.

Pop rock

Né en 2006 autour d’une machine à café, Wind of Panic est un groupe pop rock composé de cinq musiciens, Caroline (chant), Jean-Noël (basse / background), Yves (batterie), Guillaume (guitare), Eric (guitare / background). Issu des choix et du parcours musical de l’ensemble de ses musiciens, le répertoire de Wind of Panic vous fera voyager à travers les grands standards qui ont fait l’histoire de la musique pop rock des années 70 à l’époque actuelle. .

ZAC du Mont de Magny 15 Route de Paris Gisors 27140 Eure Normandie +33 2 32 27 59 93 lavachealunettes@brasserie-de-sutter.com

English : Concert « Wind of Panic »

Pop rock

Born in 2006 around a coffee machine, Wind of Panic is a pop rock band made up of five musicians: Caroline (vocals), Jean-Noël (bass / background), Yves (drums), Guillaume (guitar), Eric (guitar / background). Wind of Panic’s repertoire is the result of the choices and musical backgrounds of all its musicians, and will take you on a journey through the great standards that have made the history of pop rock music from the 70s to the present day.

German :

Pop-Rock

Wind of Panic ist eine Pop-Rock-Band, die 2006 um eine Kaffeemaschine herum entstanden ist. Sie besteht aus fünf Musikern: Caroline (Gesang), Jean-Noël (Bass / Hintergrund), Yves (Schlagzeug), Guillaume (Gitarre), Eric (Gitarre / Hintergrund). Das Repertoire von Wind of Panic ist aus den Entscheidungen und dem musikalischen Werdegang aller Musiker hervorgegangen und wird Sie auf eine Reise durch die großen Standards mitnehmen, die die Geschichte der Pop-Rock-Musik von den 70er Jahren bis heute geprägt haben.

Italiano :

Pop rock

Nata nel 2006 intorno a una macchinetta del caffè, Wind of Panic è una band pop rock composta da cinque musicisti: Caroline (voce), Jean-Noël (basso/background), Yves (batteria), Guillaume (chitarra) ed Eric (chitarra/background). Il repertorio dei Wind of Panic è il risultato delle scelte musicali e delle carriere di tutti i suoi musicisti e vi porterà in un viaggio attraverso i grandi standard che hanno fatto la storia della musica pop rock dagli anni ’70 a oggi.

Espanol :

Pop rock

Nacido en 2006 en torno a una máquina de café, Wind of Panic es un grupo de pop rock formado por cinco músicos: Caroline (voz), Jean-Noël (bajo/fondo), Yves (batería), Guillaume (guitarra) y Eric (guitarra/fondo). El repertorio de Wind of Panic es el resultado de las elecciones musicales y las trayectorias de todos sus músicos, y le hará viajar a través de los grandes estándares que han marcado la historia de la música pop rock desde los años 70 hasta nuestros días.

L’événement Concert « Wind of Panic » Gisors a été mis à jour le 2025-07-15 par Vexin Normand Tourisme