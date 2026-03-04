CONCERT X FRANCE DE GRIESSEN (Paris) X PINK TEETH (Lille) Chez Albedo Kitchen, Albedo Kitchen, Lille

CONCERT X FRANCE DE GRIESSEN (Paris) X PINK TEETH (Lille) Chez Albedo Kitchen Vendredi 13 mars, 21h00 Albedo Kitchen Nord

Tarif unique : 6 € / Gratuit – 12 ans

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-03-13T21:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-13T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-03-13T21:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-13T23:59:00+01:00

[LIVE MUSIC] Pour l’édition #3 de notre série de concerts « The Freaks are Alright » nous invitons l’artiste parisienne France De Griessen et le nouveau projet lillois Pink Teeth.

VENDREDI 13 MARS

OUVERTURE DES PORTES 21:00

Tarif unique – 6€

Gratuit – enfant

Lien pour la billetterie : https://www.helloasso.com/…/concert-france-de-griessen…

Restauration sur place

Bar associatif

Albedo Kitchen

222 rue Léon Gambetta, 59000, Lille

Métro Ligne 1 – Gambetta

FRANCE DE GRIESSEN Witch folk, romantic punk, dreamlike minimalismNew album 26.02.2026 « Dawn Breakers » ( Prohibited Records/Kuroneko) produit by Ben Scott Turner, feat NY antifolk artist Cannonball StatmanUn quatrième album épuré et dix compositions à la semblance de mantras guitare / voix et tout un discret instrumentarium. Inspirée par les ballades punk acoustiques de Johnny Thunders comme par l’onirisme cinématographique de Barbet Schroeder,France de Griessen loue un culte à l’« hopeful melancholy » de Donovan, les litanies néo-médiévales de Marie Laforêt et l’icône underground Nico, ses ritournelles incantatoires, sa poésie qui puise chez les romantiques anglais, les portes métaphysiques qu’elles ouvre. Des qualités totalement applicables à Dawn Breakers, enregistré à la campagne, dans le Sommerset, à Wells, la plus petite ville d’Angleterre, « tout à fait comme dans les contes et les livres ».La musique de France de Griessen a été décrite comme « évocatrice des films de Jim Jarmusch » à travers un « punk sensuel et une folk sauvage romantique et élégante ». Au cinéma ou à la télévision, elle a collaboré entre autres avec Virginie Despentes, Bruce LaBruce ou la chaîne Arte.

Extrait d’un texte d’Emmanuel Dosda

« …un ensemble de chansons dans lequel s’équilibrent textures folk sauvages, esprit punk romantique et minimalisme excentrique. La musique de France de Griessen est cinématographique et symbolique, guidée par une vision poétique du monde imprégnée de mystère, de fantaisie et de nuances émotionnelles. Le résultat est un disque qui mérite d’être écouté attentivement » Norman Records, UK

« Quatrième album pour l’artiste interdisciplinaire, accompagnée par l’artiste antifolk new-yorkais Cannonball Statman : le disque livre un son épuré, un folk chirurgical, éthéré et mélancolique, à la fois sauvage, délicat et lancinant, pour raconter des mots qui saignent et des hallucinations (…) Des guitares, des présences discrètes de bourdons de shruti box, d’orgue et de piano tissent une trame minimale qui alterne et mêle et grâce et intensité. »

Rockerilla, Italie

VIDEOS :

Blue Snow :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76dQNJPoSB8

High Strung Master : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GMdIVtp8R0

Live Petit Bain, Paris: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZ-olQigf5k&list=RDMM…

Bandcamp : https://francedg.bandcamp.com/album/dawn-breakers

Site : www.francedegriessen.com

PINK TEETH :

Derrière ses lunettes roses, on a jusque là aperçu Aurélien Gaïnetdinoff (Ada Oda, Yolande Bashing, Almost Lovers…) dans des contextes plutôt (très) remuants et électr(on)iques. Avec Pink Teeth, projet depuis longtemps en gestation, le Lillois se décide enfin à explorer un songwriting introspectif dans la lignée des grands mélodistes de l’intime. Après une poignée de concerts en duo le désormais groupe viendra nous présenter ses mourning routines en anglais et surtout à 4 voix.

https://www.instagram.com/pinkteethmusic/

Concert France De Griessen et Pink Teeth / Albedo Kitchen – 13 mars 2026