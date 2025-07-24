Concert Xaméléon Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef

Concert Xaméléon Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef jeudi 24 juillet 2025.

Concert Xaméléon

22 bis rue du Redois Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef Loire-Atlantique

Début : 2025-07-24 20:30:00

fin : 2025-07-24 20:30:00

2025-07-24

Laissez-vous métamorphoser par la musique de Xaméléon à Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef

Entre indie folk et chanson française, Xaméléon cherche des réponses au genre de questions qui vous font pencher le regard dans le vague pendant les voyages trop long en train.

Aidé par des boîtes à rythmes de syntés des années 70, le trio vogue sur des courants aux tempos légers.

Le chant, en français ou en anglais, parfois au bord de la cassure, cherche l’émotion la plus proche de la vérité possible, accompagné de guitares et claviers qui restent doux.

22 bis rue du Redois Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 27 86 30 mediatheque@stmichelchefchef.fr

Let yourself be transformed by the music of Xaméléon at Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef

Lassen Sie sich von der Musik von Xaméléon in Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef metamorphosieren

Lasciatevi trasformare dalla musica degli Xaméléon a Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef

Déjese transformar por la música de Xaméléon en Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef

