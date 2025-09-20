Concerts & animations Made in Challain Challain-la-Potherie Challain-la-Potherie
Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
Début : 2025-09-20 19:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20
2025-09-20
L’association des commerçants de Challain-la-Potherie anime le village, le samedi 20 septembre 2025 à partir de 19h.
Au programme
19h 19h30 Fanfare et apéritif offert par les commerçants
20h30 Repas sur réservation auprès des commerçants
21h Concert « Black Mojito »
22h Tirage de la tombola .
Salle des sports Challain-la-Potherie 49440 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire +33 2 41 94 12 64
English :
The Challain-la-Potherie merchants’ association will be bringing the village to life on Saturday 20 September 2025 from 7pm.
German :
Die Vereinigung der Kaufleute von Challain-la-Potherie belebt das Dorf am Samstag, den 20. September 2025, ab 19 Uhr.
Italiano :
L’Associazione dei commercianti di Challain-la-Potherie animerà il villaggio sabato 20 settembre 2025 a partire dalle ore 19.00.
Espanol :
La Asociación de Comerciantes de Challain-la-Potherie animará el pueblo el sábado 20 de septiembre de 2025 a partir de las 19.00 horas.
