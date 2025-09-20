Concerts & animations Made in Challain Challain-la-Potherie Challain-la-Potherie

Concerts & animations Made in Challain Challain-la-Potherie Challain-la-Potherie samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Concerts & animations Made in Challain Challain-la-Potherie

Salle des sports Challain-la-Potherie Maine-et-Loire

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 19:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

L’association des commerçants de Challain-la-Potherie anime le village, le samedi 20 septembre 2025 à partir de 19h.

Au programme

19h 19h30 Fanfare et apéritif offert par les commerçants

20h30 Repas sur réservation auprès des commerçants

21h Concert « Black Mojito »

22h Tirage de la tombola .

Salle des sports Challain-la-Potherie 49440 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire +33 2 41 94 12 64

English :

The Challain-la-Potherie merchants’ association will be bringing the village to life on Saturday 20 September 2025 from 7pm.

German :

Die Vereinigung der Kaufleute von Challain-la-Potherie belebt das Dorf am Samstag, den 20. September 2025, ab 19 Uhr.

Italiano :

L’Associazione dei commercianti di Challain-la-Potherie animerà il villaggio sabato 20 settembre 2025 a partire dalle ore 19.00.

Espanol :

La Asociación de Comerciantes de Challain-la-Potherie animará el pueblo el sábado 20 de septiembre de 2025 a partir de las 19.00 horas.

L’événement Concerts & animations Made in Challain Challain-la-Potherie Challain-la-Potherie a été mis à jour le 2025-09-09 par Office de tourisme Anjou bleu