Concerts de l’Atelier Layla Ramezan EIRL Gaupillat facteur d’orgues Noviant-aux-Prés

Concerts de l’Atelier Layla Ramezan

EIRL Gaupillat facteur d’orgues 31ter Rue Jean-de-Beauvau Noviant-aux-Prés Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Samedi 2025-11-22 15:15:00

fin : 2025-11-23

Date(s) :

2025-11-22 2025-11-23

Toujours dans la cadre intime d’un salon, la pianiste iranienne Layla Ramezan sera l’interprète d’oeuvres du 17ème à nos jours, revisités pour mélanger musiques occidentales et orientales.

Dans le cadre des Concerts de l’Atelier

Réservation indspensable jusqu’au 23 novembre inclus, par mail ou via le site internet.Tout public

EIRL Gaupillat facteur d’orgues 31ter Rue Jean-de-Beauvau Noviant-aux-Prés 54385 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 10 19 33 75 orgue@gaupillat.fr

English :

Also in the intimate setting of a salon, Iranian pianist Layla Ramezan will perform works from the 17th century to the present day, revisited to blend Western and Eastern music.

As part of the Concerts de l’Atelier series

Reservations essential up to and including November 23, by e-mail or via the website.

German :

Die iranische Pianistin Layla Ramezan spielt Werke aus dem 17. Jahrhundert bis heute, die in einer Mischung aus westlicher und orientalischer Musik neu interpretiert werden, ebenfalls im intimen Rahmen eines Wohnzimmers.

Im Rahmen der Atelierkonzerte

Reservierungen sind bis einschließlich 23. November per E-Mail oder über die Website unerlässlich.

Italiano :

Sempre nella cornice intima di un salone, la pianista iraniana Layla Ramezan eseguirà opere dal XVII secolo ai giorni nostri, rivisitate per fondere musica occidentale e orientale.

Nell’ambito della rassegna Concerti dell’Atelier

Prenotazioni indispensabili fino al 23 novembre compreso, via e-mail o tramite il sito web.

Espanol :

También en el marco íntimo de un salón, la pianista iraní Layla Ramezan interpretará obras desde el siglo XVII hasta nuestros días, revisitadas para fusionar la música occidental y oriental.

En el marco del ciclo Concerts de l’Atelier

Imprescindible reservar hasta el 23 de noviembre inclusive, por correo electrónico o a través de la página web.

