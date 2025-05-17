Concerts de l’Atelier Récital de piano commenté – EIRL Gaupillat facteur d’orgues Noviant-aux-Prés, 17 mai 2025 15:15, Noviant-aux-Prés.

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Concerts de l’Atelier Récital de piano commenté EIRL Gaupillat facteur d’orgues 31ter Rue Jean-de-Beauvau Noviant-aux-Prés Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Samedi 2025-05-17 15:15:00

fin : 2025-05-18

Date(s) :

2025-05-17

2025-05-18

Toujours dans la cadre intime d’un salon, Juliette Boubel sera l’interprète d’oeuvres de Bach, Mozart, Schubert et Bartok sur un piano Bösendorfer.

Dans le cadre des Concerts de l’Atelier

Réservation indspensable jusqu’au 18 mai inclus, par mail ou via le site internet.Tout public

0 .

EIRL Gaupillat facteur d’orgues 31ter Rue Jean-de-Beauvau

Noviant-aux-Prés 54385 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 10 19 33 75 orgue@gaupillat.fr

English :

Also in the intimate setting of a salon, Juliette Boubel will perform works by Bach, Mozart, Schubert and Bartok on a Bösendorfer piano.

As part of the Concerts de l’Atelier series

Reservations essential up to and including May 18, by e-mail or via the website.

German :

Ebenfalls im intimen Rahmen eines Wohnzimmers wird Juliette Boubel Werke von Bach, Mozart, Schubert und Bartok auf einem Bösendorfer-Klavier interpretieren.

Im Rahmen der « Concerts de l’Atelier » (Werkstattkonzerte)

Reservierung unerlässlich bis einschließlich 18. Mai, per E-Mail oder über die Website.

Italiano :

Sempre nella cornice intima di un salone, Juliette Boubel suonerà opere di Bach, Mozart, Schubert e Bartok su un pianoforte Bösendorfer.

Nell’ambito della rassegna Concerti dell’Atelier

Prenotazioni indispensabili fino al 18 maggio compreso, via e-mail o tramite il sito web.

Espanol :

También en el marco íntimo de un salón, Juliette Boubel interpretará obras de Bach, Mozart, Schubert y Bartok en un piano Bösendorfer.

En el marco del ciclo Concerts de l’Atelier

Imprescindible reservar hasta el 18 de mayo inclusive, por correo electrónico o a través de la página web.

L’événement Concerts de l’Atelier Récital de piano commenté Noviant-aux-Prés a été mis à jour le 2025-05-13 par MT TERRES TOULOISES