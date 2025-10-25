Concerts de l’Atelier Sue-Ying Koang et Sibylle Roth EIRL Gaupillat facteur d’orgues Noviant-aux-Prés

Concerts de l’Atelier Sue-Ying Koang et Sibylle Roth EIRL Gaupillat facteur d’orgues Noviant-aux-Prés samedi 25 octobre 2025.

Concerts de l’Atelier Sue-Ying Koang et Sibylle Roth

EIRL Gaupillat facteur d’orgues 31ter Rue Jean-de-Beauvau Noviant-aux-Prés Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Dimanche Samedi 2025-10-25 15:15:00

fin : 2025-10-26

Date(s) :

2025-10-25 2025-10-26

Toujours dans la cadre intime d’un salon, Sue-Ying Koang (violon baroque solo) et Sibylle Roth (clavecin) seront les interprètes d’oeuvres de Jean-Sébastian Bach.

Dans le cadre des Concerts de l’Atelier

Réservation indspensable jusqu’au 26 octobre inclus, par mail ou via le site internet.Tout public

EIRL Gaupillat facteur d’orgues 31ter Rue Jean-de-Beauvau Noviant-aux-Prés 54385 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 10 19 33 75 orgue@gaupillat.fr

English :

Sue-Ying Koang (solo baroque violin) and Sibylle Roth (harpsichord) will perform works by Johann Sebastian Bach in the intimate setting of a salon.

As part of the Concerts de l’Atelier series

Reservations essential up to and including October 26, by e-mail or via the website.

German :

Ebenfalls im intimen Rahmen eines Salons werden Sue-Ying Koang (Barockvioline solo) und Sibylle Roth (Cembalo) Werke von Johann Sebastian Bach interpretieren.

Im Rahmen der Atelierkonzerte

Reservierung unerlässlich bis einschließlich 26. Oktober, per E-Mail oder über die Website.

Italiano :

Sempre nella cornice intima di un salone, Sue-Ying Koang (violino barocco solista) e Sibylle Roth (clavicembalo) eseguiranno opere di Johann Sebastian Bach.

Nell’ambito della rassegna Concerti dell’Atelier

Prenotazioni indispensabili fino al 26 ottobre compreso, via e-mail o tramite il sito web.

Espanol :

También en el marco íntimo de un salón, Sue-Ying Koang (violín barroco solista) y Sibylle Roth (clave) interpretarán obras de Johann Sebastian Bach.

En el marco del ciclo Concerts de l’Atelier

Imprescindible reservar hasta el 26 de octubre inclusive, por correo electrónico o a través de la página web.

