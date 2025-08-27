Concerts en bas de chez vous Rue du Languedoc Metz

Concerts en bas de chez vous Rue du Languedoc Metz mercredi 27 août 2025.

Concerts en bas de chez vous

Rue du Languedoc Cour du Languedoc Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-08-27 19:00:00

fin : 2025-08-27

Date(s) :

2025-08-27

Sasko & Noichi forment un duo singulier à Metz, au style musical éclectique et audacieux.

Leur univers navigue avec aisance entre drill percutante, rap old school et morceaux mélodiques aux refrains entêtants. Ce qui les distingue particulièrement, c’est leur manière de rapper à deux, enchaînant les passe-passe avec une telle fluidité et une telle cohérence qu’on pourrait croire entendre une seule et même voix. Une symbiose artistique rare, d’autant plus remarquable qu’elle reste inédite dans la scène locale. S

asko & Noichi incarnent la nouvelle génération du rap indépendant exigeants, créatifs et profondément ancrés dans leur territoire, ils poursuivent leur ascension avec authenticité et détermination. Loqman, jeune rappeur originaire de Metz, commence à faire parler de lui dans le paysage rap francophone.

À seulement 18 ans, il surprend déjà par la maturité de son écriture, mêlant références littéraires, culturelles et sociales à un vocabulaire riche, précis et percutant. Loin des clichés, il manie la rime avec une aisance rare pour son âge, s’inspirant autant de la rue que de la réflexion. Porté par une authenticité sincère, un travail d’écriture minutieux et une présence en ligne solide, Loqman est en train de poser les premières pierres d’un parcours qu’il entend durable. Des projets sont en préparation, et son ambition est claire faire entendre sa voix au-delà des frontières de Metz. Loqman est un artiste à surveiller de très près.

Entre passion, travail et lucidité, il incarne une nouvelle génération de rappeurs à la fois conscients, techniques et connectés.Tout public

0 .

Rue du Languedoc Cour du Languedoc Metz 57070 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 74 16 16

English :

Sasko & Noichi are a singular duo from Metz, with a bold, eclectic musical style.

Their universe navigates with ease between hard-hitting drills, old-school rap and melodic tracks with catchy choruses. What particularly sets them apart is the way they rap as a duo, stringing together a series of tricks with such fluidity and coherence that you’d think you were listening to one and the same voice. A rare artistic symbiosis, all the more remarkable for being unheard of on the local scene. S

asko & Noichi embody the new generation of independent rap: demanding, creative and deeply rooted in their territory, they pursue their ascent with authenticity and determination. Loqman, a young rapper from Metz, is beginning to make a name for himself on the French rap scene.

At just 18 years of age, he’s already surprising audiences with the maturity of his songwriting, blending literary, cultural and social references with a rich, precise and hard-hitting vocabulary. Far from clichés, he handles rhyme with a rare ease for his age, drawing as much inspiration from the street as from reflection. Driven by sincere authenticity, meticulous writing and a solid online presence, Loqman is laying the foundations of a career he intends to last. Projects are in the pipeline, and his ambition is clear: to make his voice heard beyond the borders of Metz. Loqman is an artist to watch very closely.

Combining passion, hard work and lucidity, he embodies a new generation of conscious, technical and connected rappers.

German :

Sasko & Noichi sind ein einzigartiges Duo aus Metz mit einem eklektischen und gewagten Musikstil.

Ihr Universum bewegt sich mühelos zwischen durchdringendem Drill, Old-School-Rap und melodischen Stücken mit eingängigen Refrains. Was sie besonders auszeichnet, ist ihre Art, zu zweit zu rappen, wobei sie die Passagen so flüssig und kohärent aneinanderreihen, dass man meinen könnte, ein und dieselbe Stimme zu hören. Eine seltene künstlerische Symbiose, die umso bemerkenswerter ist, als sie in der lokalen Szene noch nie dagewesen ist. S

asko & Noichi verkörpern die neue Generation des Independent-Rap: anspruchsvoll, kreativ und tief in ihrer Region verwurzelt, setzen sie ihren Aufstieg mit Authentizität und Entschlossenheit fort. Loqman, ein junger Rapper aus Metz, beginnt, in der französischsprachigen Rap-Landschaft von sich reden zu machen.

Mit nur 18 Jahren überrascht er bereits durch die Reife seines Schreibens, in dem er literarische, kulturelle und soziale Referenzen mit einem reichen, präzisen und schlagkräftigen Vokabular verbindet. Weit entfernt von Klischees geht er mit Reimen mit einer für sein Alter seltenen Leichtigkeit um und lässt sich dabei gleichermaßen von der Straße wie von der Reflexion inspirieren. Getragen von einer aufrichtigen Authentizität, einer sorgfältigen Schreibarbeit und einer soliden Online-Präsenz legt Loqman gerade den Grundstein für einen Weg, den er dauerhaft beschreiten möchte. Projekte sind in Vorbereitung, und sein Ehrgeiz ist klar: Er will seine Stimme über die Grenzen von Metz hinaus hören lassen. Loqman ist ein Künstler, den man sehr genau im Auge behalten sollte.

Zwischen Leidenschaft, Arbeit und Klarheit verkörpert er eine neue Generation von Rappern, die gleichzeitig bewusst, technisch versiert und vernetzt sind.

Italiano :

Sasko & Noichi sono un duo unico di Metz, con uno stile musicale eclettico e audace.

Il loro universo si muove con disinvoltura tra esercitazioni hard-hitting, rap old-school e brani melodici con ritornelli orecchiabili. Ciò che li distingue in particolare è il modo in cui rappano come duo, mettendo insieme una serie di trucchi con una tale fluidità e coerenza che si potrebbe pensare di ascoltare una stessa voce. Una simbiosi artistica rara, resa ancora più notevole dal fatto che è inedita sulla scena locale. S

asko & Noichi incarnano la nuova generazione del rap indipendente: esigenti, creativi e profondamente radicati nel loro territorio, continuano a crescere con autenticità e determinazione. Loqman, giovane rapper di Metz, sta iniziando a farsi un nome sulla scena rap francese.

A soli 18 anni, sorprende già per la maturità del suo songwriting, che combina riferimenti letterari, culturali e sociali con un vocabolario ricco, preciso e incisivo. Lontano dai cliché, gestisce le rime con una facilità rara per la sua età, traendo ispirazione tanto dalla strada quanto dalla riflessione. Sostenuto da un’autenticità sincera, da una scrittura meticolosa e da una solida presenza online, Loqman sta gettando le basi di una carriera che intende durare nel tempo. I progetti sono in cantiere e la sua ambizione è chiara: far sentire la sua voce oltre i confini di Metz. Loqman è un artista da seguire con attenzione.

Combinando passione, duro lavoro e lucidità, incarna una nuova generazione di rapper consapevoli, tecnici e connessi.

Espanol :

Sasko & Noichi son un dúo único de Metz, con un estilo musical ecléctico y atrevido.

Su universo se mueve sin esfuerzo entre los drills más contundentes, el rap de la vieja escuela y los temas melódicos con estribillos pegadizos. Lo que les distingue especialmente es la forma en que rapean juntos, encadenando una serie de trucos con tal fluidez y coherencia que uno podría pensar que está escuchando una misma voz. Una simbiosis artística poco común, tanto más cuanto que es inédita en la escena local. S

asko & Noichi encarnan la nueva generación del rap independiente: exigentes, creativos y profundamente arraigados en su territorio, siguen ascendiendo con autenticidad y determinación. Loqman, joven rapero de Metz, empieza a hacerse un nombre en la escena del rap francés.

Con sólo 18 años, ya sorprende por la madurez de sus composiciones, que combinan referencias literarias, culturales y sociales con un vocabulario rico, preciso y contundente. Lejos de los tópicos, maneja la rima con una soltura poco común para su edad, inspirándose tanto en la calle como en la reflexión. Con una autenticidad sincera, una escritura meticulosa y una sólida presencia en Internet, Loqman está sentando las bases de una carrera que pretende duradera. Hay proyectos en marcha y su ambición es clara: hacer oír su voz más allá de las fronteras de Metz. Loqman es un artista al que hay que seguir muy de cerca.

Combinando pasión, trabajo duro y lucidez, encarna una nueva generación de raperos conscientes, técnicos y conectados.

L’événement Concerts en bas de chez vous Metz a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ