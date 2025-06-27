Concerts Rap au 109 – L109 L’embarcadère Montluçon 27 juin 2025 20:30
Allier
Concerts Rap au 109 L109 L’embarcadère 18 Avenue de Fontbouillant Montluçon Allier
Le 109 vous présente son concert de Rap ! Restitution de l’Atelier Rap !
.
English :
Le 109 presents its Rap concert! Restitution of the Rap Workshop!
German :
Das 109 präsentiert Ihnen sein Rap-Konzert! Abschluss des Rap-Workshops!
Italiano :
Le 109 presenta il suo concerto rap! Feedback dal Laboratorio Rap!
Espanol :
¡Le 109 presenta su concierto de Rap! ¡Feedback del Taller de Rap!
