Concerts Rap au 109 – L109 L’embarcadère Montluçon 27 juin 2025 20:30

Allier

Le 109 vous présente son concert de Rap ! Restitution de l’Atelier Rap !

L109 L’embarcadère 18 Avenue de Fontbouillant

Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 05 88 18 info@109montlucon.com

Le 109 presents its Rap concert! Restitution of the Rap Workshop!

Das 109 präsentiert Ihnen sein Rap-Konzert! Abschluss des Rap-Workshops!

Le 109 presenta il suo concerto rap! Feedback dal Laboratorio Rap!

¡Le 109 presenta su concierto de Rap! ¡Feedback del Taller de Rap!

L’événement Concerts Rap au 109 Montluçon a été mis à jour le 2025-06-10 par Montluçon Tourisme