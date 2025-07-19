Concerts Soirée Hall-School La Base Restaurant Valence
Concerts Soirée Hall-School La Base Restaurant Valence samedi 19 juillet 2025.
Concerts Soirée Hall-School
La Base Restaurant 60 rue des Alpes Valence Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-07-19
fin : 2025-07-19
Date(s) :
2025-07-19
Soirée Hall-School rap, afro, boombap, reggae… nombreux invités seront au rendez-vous de cette soirée musicale!
.
La Base Restaurant 60 rue des Alpes Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 62 30 28 81
English :
Hall-School evening: rap, afro, boombap, reggae… a host of guests will be on hand for this musical evening!
German :
Hall-School-Abend: Rap, Afro, Boombap, Reggae… zahlreiche Gäste werden an diesem musikalischen Abend dabei sein!
Italiano :
Serata Hall-School: rap, afro, boombap, reggae… una serie di ospiti saranno a disposizione per questa serata musicale!
Espanol :
Velada en el hall de la escuela: rap, afro, boombap, reggae… ¡un sinfín de invitados estarán presentes en esta velada musical!
L’événement Concerts Soirée Hall-School Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-07-15 par Valence Romans Tourisme