Concerts Soirée Hall-School La Base Restaurant Valence

Concerts Soirée Hall-School La Base Restaurant Valence samedi 19 juillet 2025.

Concerts Soirée Hall-School

La Base Restaurant 60 rue des Alpes Valence Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-07-19

fin : 2025-07-19

Date(s) :

2025-07-19

Soirée Hall-School rap, afro, boombap, reggae… nombreux invités seront au rendez-vous de cette soirée musicale!

.

La Base Restaurant 60 rue des Alpes Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 62 30 28 81

English :

Hall-School evening: rap, afro, boombap, reggae… a host of guests will be on hand for this musical evening!

German :

Hall-School-Abend: Rap, Afro, Boombap, Reggae… zahlreiche Gäste werden an diesem musikalischen Abend dabei sein!

Italiano :

Serata Hall-School: rap, afro, boombap, reggae… una serie di ospiti saranno a disposizione per questa serata musicale!

Espanol :

Velada en el hall de la escuela: rap, afro, boombap, reggae… ¡un sinfín de invitados estarán presentes en esta velada musical!

L’événement Concerts Soirée Hall-School Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-07-15 par Valence Romans Tourisme