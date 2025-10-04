Concerts: The Super Soul Brothers et Kamikaze Helmets Labatut

Concerts: The Super Soul Brothers et Kamikaze Helmets

Salle des fêtes Labatut Landes

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Dans le cadre du Festival Arbor & Sens l’association Chantons sous les pins vous propose un concert avec une 1ère partie Kamikaze Helmet et en 2ème partie The Supersoul Brothers.

Salle des fêtes Labatut 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 88 94 45 11 arboretsens40@gmail.com

English : Concerts: The Super Soul Brothers et Kamikaze Helmets

As part of the Arbor & Sens Festival, the Chantons sous les pins association is offering a concert featuring Kamikaze Helmet in the 1st half and The Supersoul Brothers in the 2nd.

German : Concerts: The Super Soul Brothers et Kamikaze Helmets

Im Rahmen des Festivals Arbor & Sens veranstaltet der Verein Chantons sous les pins ein Konzert mit Kamikaze Helmet als erstem Teil und The Supersoul Brothers als zweitem Teil.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito dell’Arbor & Sens Festival, Chantons sous les pins organizza un concerto con i Kamikaze Helmet nella prima parte e i Supersoul Brothers nella seconda.

Espanol : Concerts: The Super Soul Brothers et Kamikaze Helmets

En el marco del Festival Arbor & Sens, Chantons sous les pins organiza un concierto con Kamikaze Helmet en la 1ª parte y The Supersoul Brothers en la 2ª.

