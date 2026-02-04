CONCOURS DE BELOTE Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon

CONCOURS DE BELOTE

Place Gabriel Rouy ESPACE NELSON MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-13 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-13 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-13

Venez partager un moment convivial, et tentez de gagner de nombreux lots !

Concours organisé par l’Association Jonas .

Place Gabriel Rouy ESPACE NELSON MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 15 55 60 11

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and share a convivial moment, and try to win lots of prizes!

L’événement CONCOURS DE BELOTE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE