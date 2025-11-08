Concours de belote

Cléry-le-Grand Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-08 19:00:00

fin : 2025-11-08

Date(s) :

2025-11-08

Que vous ayez 7 ou 77 ans, le 8 de cœur (ou de carreau) n’attend que vous. L’ambiance sera garantie, les cartes seront battues et les prix… généreux !

Des cartes cadeaux seront remises aux trois premières équipes et chaque participant repartira avec un lot de consolation !

Ouverture des portes à 19h et début des jeux à 20h15.Tout public

10 .

Cléry-le-Grand 55110 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 85 69 54 94

English :

Whether you’re 7 or 77, the 8 of hearts (or diamonds) is waiting for you. The atmosphere will be guaranteed, the cards will be shuffled and the prizes… generous!

Gift cards will be awarded to the first three teams, and every participant will go home with a consolation prize!

Doors open at 7pm and games start at 8:15pm.

German :

Ob Sie nun 7 oder 77 Jahre alt sind, die Herz 8 (oder Karo 8) wartet nur auf Sie. Die Stimmung ist garantiert, die Karten werden gemischt und die Preise sind… großzügig!

Die ersten drei Teams erhalten Geschenkkarten und jeder Teilnehmer erhält einen Trostpreis!

Türöffnung um 19 Uhr, Beginn der Spiele um 20.15 Uhr.

Italiano :

Che abbiate 7 o 77 anni, l’8 di cuori (o di quadri) vi aspetta. L’atmosfera sarà garantita, le carte saranno mescolate e i premi… generosi!

Verranno assegnate carte regalo alle prime tre squadre e ogni partecipante tornerà a casa con un premio di consolazione!

Le porte si aprono alle 19.00 e i giochi iniziano alle 20.15.

Espanol :

Tanto si tienes 7 años como 77, el 8 de corazones (o de diamantes) te está esperando. El ambiente estará garantizado, las cartas se barajarán y los premios… ¡generosos!

Se entregarán tarjetas regalo a los tres primeros equipos y cada participante se irá a casa con un premio de consolación

Las puertas se abrirán a las 19.00 h y las partidas comenzarán a las 20.15 h.

