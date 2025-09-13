concours de belote centre d’animation Lagarde

concours de belote centre d’animation Lagarde samedi 13 septembre 2025.

concours de belote

centre d’animation 15 grande rue Lagarde Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

8

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-09-13 13:00:00

fin : 2025-09-13 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-13

Le foyer rural de Lagarde organise au centre d’animation, face a la mairie, un concours de belote individuel.

Ouverture des portes à 13h début du jeux 14h

Accès adapté aux personnes à mobilité réduite

Buvette et petite restauration sur placeTout public

8 .

centre d’animation 15 grande rue Lagarde 57810 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 62 12 79 20

English :

The Foyer Rural de Lagarde is organizing an individual belote competition at the entertainment center opposite the town hall.

Doors open at 1pm, game starts at 2pm

Access adapted to people with reduced mobility

Refreshments and snacks on site

German :

Das Foyer Rural von Lagarde organisiert im Centre d’Animation, gegenüber dem Rathaus, einen individuellen Belote-Wettbewerb.

Türöffnung um 13 Uhr Beginn des Spiels 14 Uhr

Der Zugang ist für Personen mit eingeschränkter Mobilität geeignet

Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort

Italiano :

Il Foyer Rural de Lagarde organizza una gara di belote individuale presso il centro di intrattenimento di fronte al municipio.

Le porte si aprono alle 13.00 e il gioco inizia alle 14.00

Accesso adattato alle persone a mobilità ridotta

Rinfreschi e spuntini in loco

Espanol :

El Foyer Rural de Lagarde organiza una competición individual de belote en el centro de ocio situado frente al ayuntamiento.

Las puertas se abren a las 13h y el partido comienza a las 14h

Acceso adaptado a las personas con movilidad reducida

Refrescos y tentempiés in situ

L’événement concours de belote Lagarde a été mis à jour le 2025-08-20 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS