concours de belote centre d’animation Lagarde

centre d’animation 15 grande rue Lagarde Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-09-13 13:00:00
fin : 2025-09-13 19:00:00
2025-09-13
Le foyer rural de Lagarde organise au centre d’animation, face a la mairie, un concours de belote individuel.
Ouverture des portes à 13h début du jeux 14h
Accès adapté aux personnes à mobilité réduite
Buvette et petite restauration sur placeTout public
centre d’animation 15 grande rue Lagarde 57810 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 62 12 79 20
English :
The Foyer Rural de Lagarde is organizing an individual belote competition at the entertainment center opposite the town hall.
Doors open at 1pm, game starts at 2pm
Access adapted to people with reduced mobility
Refreshments and snacks on site
German :
Das Foyer Rural von Lagarde organisiert im Centre d’Animation, gegenüber dem Rathaus, einen individuellen Belote-Wettbewerb.
Türöffnung um 13 Uhr Beginn des Spiels 14 Uhr
Der Zugang ist für Personen mit eingeschränkter Mobilität geeignet
Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort
Italiano :
Il Foyer Rural de Lagarde organizza una gara di belote individuale presso il centro di intrattenimento di fronte al municipio.
Le porte si aprono alle 13.00 e il gioco inizia alle 14.00
Accesso adattato alle persone a mobilità ridotta
Rinfreschi e spuntini in loco
Espanol :
El Foyer Rural de Lagarde organiza una competición individual de belote en el centro de ocio situado frente al ayuntamiento.
Las puertas se abren a las 13h y el partido comienza a las 14h
Acceso adaptado a las personas con movilidad reducida
Refrescos y tentempiés in situ
L’événement concours de belote Lagarde a été mis à jour le 2025-08-20 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS