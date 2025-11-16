Concours de Belote Route du Stade Marsais

Concours de Belote

Route du Stade Complexe du Chat d’eau Marsais Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-16 14:00:00

fin : 2025-11-16

Date(s) :

2025-11-16

Concours de Belote.

Pré-inscription possible par téléphone.

Participation ouverte à tous.

Buvette et tombola sur place.

.

Route du Stade Complexe du Chat d’eau Marsais 17700 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 86 32 76 51

English :

Belote competition.

Pre-registration by telephone.

Participation open to all.

Refreshments and tombola on site.

German :

Wettbewerb von Belote.

Voranmeldung per Telefon möglich.

Teilnahme für alle offen.

Getränke und Tombola vor Ort.

Italiano :

Concorso Belote.

Pre-registrazione possibile per telefono.

Partecipazione aperta a tutti.

Bar e tombola sul posto.

Espanol :

Concurso de belote.

Preinscripción posible por teléfono.

Participación abierta a todos.

Bar y tómbola in situ.

L’événement Concours de Belote Marsais a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par Le Comptoir Local® Office de Tourisme Aunis Marais Poitevin