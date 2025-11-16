Concours de Belote Route du Stade Marsais

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Route du Stade Complexe du Chat d’eau Marsais Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Concours de Belote.
Pré-inscription possible par téléphone.
Participation ouverte à tous.
Buvette et tombola sur place.
Route du Stade Complexe du Chat d’eau Marsais 17700 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 86 32 76 51 

English :

Belote competition.
Pre-registration by telephone.
Participation open to all.
Refreshments and tombola on site.

German :

Wettbewerb von Belote.
Voranmeldung per Telefon möglich.
Teilnahme für alle offen.
Getränke und Tombola vor Ort.

Italiano :

Concorso Belote.
Pre-registrazione possibile per telefono.
Partecipazione aperta a tutti.
Bar e tombola sul posto.

Espanol :

Concurso de belote.
Preinscripción posible por teléfono.
Participación abierta a todos.
Bar y tómbola in situ.

