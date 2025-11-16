Concours de Belote Route du Stade Marsais
Concours de Belote Route du Stade Marsais dimanche 16 novembre 2025.
Concours de Belote
Route du Stade Complexe du Chat d’eau Marsais Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Début : 2025-11-16 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-16
2025-11-16
Concours de Belote.
Pré-inscription possible par téléphone.
Participation ouverte à tous.
Buvette et tombola sur place.
Route du Stade Complexe du Chat d’eau Marsais 17700 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 86 32 76 51
English :
Belote competition.
Pre-registration by telephone.
Participation open to all.
Refreshments and tombola on site.
German :
Wettbewerb von Belote.
Voranmeldung per Telefon möglich.
Teilnahme für alle offen.
Getränke und Tombola vor Ort.
Italiano :
Concorso Belote.
Pre-registrazione possibile per telefono.
Partecipazione aperta a tutti.
Bar e tombola sul posto.
Espanol :
Concurso de belote.
Preinscripción posible por teléfono.
Participación abierta a todos.
Bar y tómbola in situ.
L’événement Concours de Belote Marsais a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par Le Comptoir Local® Office de Tourisme Aunis Marais Poitevin