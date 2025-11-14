Concours de belote Paillé
Concours de belote Paillé vendredi 14 novembre 2025.
Concours de belote
Salle des fêtes Paillé Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-14 20:00:00
fin : 2025-11-14 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-14
Concours de belote organisé par le club de handball d’Aulnay. Des lots pour tous.
Salle des fêtes Paillé 17470 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 67 83 33 07
English :
Belote competition organized by the Aulnay Handball Club. Prizes for all.
German :
Belote-Wettbewerb, der vom Handballclub Aulnay organisiert wird. Preise für alle.
Italiano :
Gara di Belote organizzata dall’Aulnay Handball Club. Premi per tutti.
Espanol :
Competición de belote organizada por el Club de balonmano de Aulnay. Premios para todos.
