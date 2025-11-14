Concours de belote

Salle des fêtes Paillé Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-14 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-14 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-14

Concours de belote organisé par le club de handball d’Aulnay. Des lots pour tous.

Salle des fêtes Paillé 17470 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 67 83 33 07

English :

Belote competition organized by the Aulnay Handball Club. Prizes for all.

German :

Belote-Wettbewerb, der vom Handballclub Aulnay organisiert wird. Preise für alle.

Italiano :

Gara di Belote organizzata dall’Aulnay Handball Club. Premi per tutti.

Espanol :

Competición de belote organizada por el Club de balonmano de Aulnay. Premios para todos.

L’événement Concours de belote Paillé a été mis à jour le 2025-10-31 par Destination Vals de Saintonge Charentes Tourisme